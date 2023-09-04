Becoming a New Zealand citizen at 83 years old: 'In Indian culture, you stay together'

“Money isn’t a value to him, he’s invested in people his whole life,” says Virat Vij of his father, Inder.

A series exploring why people choose to call Nelson and Aotearoa home.

Every morning before breakfast, Inder Vij ​feeds the birds in the front garden of the home he shares with his son’s family.

He’s worked out a system to ensure each bird, large and small, receives its fair share.

When Inder began his daily ritual, a handful of birds came down to feed. “Then they go on gathering, gathering, to 100 birds,” Inder said. “I’m happy to see them.”

“A little kindness shown to others, before he allows himself his own food,” said his son Virat, adding that the care Inder put into feeding the birds was typical of a man who put others first.

During a long career as a criminal lawyer in New Delhi, Inder offered his services free to countless women and children, Virat said.

“Money isn’t a value to him, he’s invested in people his whole life.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff “Either I’m with one child or the other, but I’m with family.”

In July, Inder became a New Zealand citizen at 83 years old, severing ties with India to be closer to Virat, who moved here in 2007 with his wife, who is from the US.

For a while, Virat’s brother also lived in Nelson, but has since moved to Australia.

“My children are so affectionate,” Inder said. “They look after me. They are well settled now, and according to them, I should not be alone. Either I’m with one child or the other, but I’m with family.”

Virat agreed. “In Indian culture you stay together, you join families. People leave, but they come back to take care of their parents.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Inder Vij has a system for feeding the birds that ensures they all get their share.

Living with family means Inder can spend quality time with his grandchildren, who are 11, 14 and 18. He’s teaching them language, astrology, and some palmistry – a practice he’s honed over several decades.

“I ask [people whose palms I’ve read] whether I’m right or not, and I get a reply: I’m perfectly right.”

During the week, he goes to Stoke Seniors meet ups and plays chess online. He’s a man who likes to stay active, said Virat.

So active, that as a younger man in India, “he made a point of only jumping on a bus never when it was stationary, only once it hit second gear”, Virat said.

Virat has inherited that get up and go attitude: he’s owned and run a couple of Nelson restaurants and a muesli business, has worked at NMIT, and now has a job as the culinary director at Lake Tahoe Community College, and plans to shuttle between California and Nelson.

“I tried keeping to the pace of Nelson, but coming from New Delhi ... life’s not a piece of cake, you have to keep working for it, you don’t just get it in your hand.”