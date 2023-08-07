From the edge of ecological disaster: Waituna Lagoon making remarkable comeback

It was once said to be on the brink of ecological disaster, but recent monitoring results show the Waituna Lagoon has improved.

In 2011 the lagoon was on the brink of flipping to an algae-dominated state because of the ongoing accumulation of nutrients and sediment from intensified land use in the Waituna catchment.

But after two summers of not being opened to the sea, monitoring by NIWA showed it met all six of the ecological targets that were set for it, with record vegetation development, high aquatic plant species diversity, and indications of a major replenishment of seed banks for future security of the plant community.

The Department of Conservation commissioned NIWA to undertake a summer survey to document the health of submerged vegetation in the lagoon.

A report said results continue to support the need for closed lagoon conditions during the key growing seasons, preferably for consecutive years, as a means of protecting widespread Ruppia vegetation and the ecological benefits that submerged plants provide.

Jill McKee/Stuff An aerial view of Waituna Lagoon.

Ruppia is a green, salt tolerant aquatic plant that grows on the floor of Waituna Lagoon like a meadow of long wavy seagrass, according to the Department of Conservation website, adding that without ruppia the water quality declines, animal numbers decrease and the lagoon could become dominated by algae.

Environment Southland chief scientist Karen Wilson said the lagoon closure during the critical growth period for Ruppia (Spring-Summer) had been a key contributing factor for achieving all six ecological targets, but the report highlighted a number of other factors that had contributed.

“The prolonged drought conditions in 2022 prevented water level fluctuations in the lagoon and potentially reduced the sediment and nutrient loads, all of which will have favoured achieving the ecological targets for the lagoon this year,’’ she said.

Southland Fish & Game manager Zane Moss said ruppia was described as a keystone species for the lagoon because it was so influential on its health.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Fish & Game manager Zane Moss said the monitoring results for the Waituna Lagoon were ‘fantastic’. (File photo)

It stabilised and oxygenated sediments, improved clarity, took up nutrients thereby reducing harmful macroalgae and provided food and physical habitat for invertebrates and small fish, he said.

“Science has suggested that it’s critical for lagoon health that it remains closed for summers for ruppia reproduction. These fantastic results show exactly that, and it’s great to see such a healthy improvement in the ecosystem.”

JOHN HAWKINS Ruppia growth is thriving in the Waituna lagoon. (File photo)

Moss said during the organisation’s annual monitoring of spawning trout in Waituna tributaries, it observed good numbers of fish.

“[We] caught the largest trout we’ve recorded in the last ten years, which would easily exceed 10 pounds once it recovers from spawning.

“It’ll be exciting this coming summer to see how the ecosystem continues to change, with such healthy ruppia influencing the abundance of invertebrates, small fish and the condition of larger fish”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Awarua Wetlands farmer Ray McCrostie farms sheep and beef on 150 hectares in the Waituna catchment.

The Lake Waituna Control Association had applied for consents to open the lagoon to the sea for the next 20 years, after the coastal permit to open the lagoon expired in 2022.

Environment Southland consents manager Bruce Halligan said the Lake Waituna Control Association has previously held a consent for lagoon openings, an activity which had been happening for many years.

It had a new consent application lodged, which it subsequently withdrew in March this year. A separate application from the Department of Conservation/Te Runaka o Awarua for a different opening regime is currently on hold at the applicants’ request, he said.

Association spokesperson Ewan Pirie said he had not received a copy of the report, and was unable to comment.