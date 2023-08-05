Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit with vehicle in Dunedin

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Main South Road, Dunedin.

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Dunedin.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Main South Road, Dunedin at 6.51pm on Saturday.

“Initial indications suggest one person is seriously injured,” he said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The off-ramp on Main South Road was likely to remain closed for some time, he said.

Dunedin was hosting the All Blacks and Wallabies in a Bledisloe Cup test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.