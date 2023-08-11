Jailed fraudster back in court, accused of forging US Coast Guard document

Colin Rath was back in court on Friday on more fraud charges.

An American fraudster who gained entry to New Zealand on an entrepreneurial visa has appeared in court on more fraud charges, including obtaining $380,000 by deception and forging a United States Coast Guard notice.

Former New York property developer Colin David Rath, 60, was jailed in March after he admitted committing a $1.3 million tax fraud while operating a vineyard in North Canterbury.

He gained entry to New Zealand in 2016 along with his wife Pamela and their children after he was granted an entrepreneur work visa to set up the vineyard and two other companies.

To gain the visa, Rath had to have $100,000 to invest, a business plan, and be able to claim 120 points on the immigration points scale.

Rath previously pleaded guilty to forging at least 14 documents to get his entrepreneur residency last December – the same time he pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

On Friday, Rath appeared in the Christchurch District Court on charges of obtaining $380,000 by deception, forging a United States Coast Guard deletion notice, and forging a satisfaction of mortgage document to gain a financial advantage.

Each forgery charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, while obtaining $380,000 by deception has a maximum penalty of 7 years’ jail.

Rath was remanded without plea until August 21.

National’s immigration spokesperson, Erica Stanford, said she believed Rath’s case showed Immigration New Zealand was not conducting proper checks.

“We know that because of an inability to process visas on time, Immigration has been cutting corners in order to speed up processing – this is not good enough.”

Supplied Rath claimed he was a successful property developer.

Internal Affairs has delayed its decision on whether to release documentation on Rath’s entrepreneurial visa to Stuff, under an Official Information Act (OIA) request. It has already declined the same request from a member of the public, citing privacy.

Prior to Rath’s arrival in New Zealand, he sailed the world for almost two years with his family on what he claimed was a luxury yacht – thought to be worth almost $1m. Stuff understands the yacht, called the Persevere, sold for under $350,000 in Australia in 2018.

Before that, he promoted himself as a successful property developer in New York after his involvement with two Manhattan apartment buildings in 2006 and 2007. He self-published a book about his experience.

Rath got into significant debt with several banks while in New York. It’s unclear how much he owed when he left the United States.

One Supreme Court judgment in New York, available online, outlines Rath’s efforts to get out of paying back a $250,000 US loan with National City Bank in 2013 after he defaulted on payments.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Rath amassed millions of dollars of debt while running Waipara winery Fiddler’s Green.

Rath unsuccessfully argued that because the bank changed its name to PNC after it was taken over, an employee of PNC who presented an affidavit about the defaulted loan payments could not be relied upon as she didn’t know National City Bank practices and procedures.

Rath was also a director of Terrapin Industries Ltd during his time in New York, and would transfer ownership of both apartments he was developing between himself and the company. Mortgages were registered under both the company’s name and Rath’s name on online documents when transfers were registered.

In 2018, New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Commission granted Rath consent to buy Waipara Winds Limited, a 28-hectare vineyard and restaurant in North Canterbury that traded as Fiddler’s Green. Stuff has seen a heavily redacted report from Land Information New Zealand on the decision, which was released under the OIA.

Much of the section about Rath’s good character was redacted, although the report says he provided statutory declarations stating he was of good character, had not committed an offence and knew of no matter that reflected adversely on his fitness to have the vineyard.

Supplied Rath's self-published book is called It Is What It Is.

Under Rath, the vineyard and restaurant amassed debt of between $2.2m and $4.2m, according to the first receivers’ report in May. A liquidator was appointed on July 21.

All assets at the vineyard have been frozen by a court order since November 2021, but receivers reported some were sold after that date. Some of the money went into the company’s account, while some was paid to related parties’ accounts.

There’s also no explanation as to why the company paid a large amount for shipping containers in late 2022. Receivers are attempting to find out what was inside the containers but said they could not talk about their investigation.

A vehicle was also transferred from Waipara Winds to a relative of Rath because he claimed it was never owned by the company. He then said the vehicle was a gift to the relative. Receivers said his claims did not align with information held.

Mortgage company Vulcan Mortgage Ltd issued a public notice in June stating it had taken possession of the Waipara property, including all chattels, buildings and land.