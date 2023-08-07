Police ask for public 'vigilance' as hunt for missing Marokopa father continues

Tom Phillips and his three children have been missing for more than a year.

Police hunting for missing father of three Tom Phillips and his children have asked the community to remain vigilant as the search continues, three days after reported sightings.

Inspector Will Loughrin said there was an increased police presence across the south-west Waikato, and called on members of the public – including hunters in the area – to report any signs of people being present in unusual or remote areas.

He said police had been “scanning all reports of possible sightings and suspicious activity”.

“Police are appealing for the community to be vigilant in reporting any new suspicious activity that may provide valuable clues,” he said.

“Locals in this area are urged to report any thefts from properties or vehicles, including fuel, food and other supplies.”

POLICE/Stuff Tom Phillips has been disguising his appearance, such as in the attached photograph of him at Bunnings in Te Rapa, wearing a face mask.

He said they knew Phillips had been sighted “at retail locations across the Waikato region disguised with various masks”

“But we need people to stay alert and to contact Police immediately if they become suspicious.”

He said members of the public should not “take action themselves” but call 111 with any fresh or current information, or 105 for historical information that needs to be followed up.

Please cite file number 211218/5611.

The hunt for the missing Maorkopa father and his children has been stepped up in the wake of a sighting and later recovery of a stolen ute Phillips was driving.

Police have been searching for Phillips and his children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since family reported them missing from their home on Waikato’s west coast, on January 18, 2022.

Earlier, Loughrin said Phillips had been seen on three separate occasions in Pokuru near Te Awamutu; in Te Rapa in Hamilton; and in Kawhia.

On CCTV video stills released on Friday, Phillips can be seen completely covered from head to toe with a low covering beanie, reading glasses and a mask.

There were three confirmed sightings of Phillips in Waikato, ranging over about 125km.