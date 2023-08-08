Hit and run incident wipes out family of little blue penguins

This little blue penguin's hit-and-run death effectively would have wiped out his family, an advocate for the birds says.

A hit-and-run incident that killed a little blue penguin/kororā and effectively wiped out his family has left an advocate for the birds feeling “sad and frustrated”.

Last Friday at around 7.30pm, a walker found the male penguin on the road around 30 metres north of the Kaiteriteri boat ramp, and alerted Linda Jenkins from the Tasman Bay Blue Penguin Trust.

Rushing to the scene, she found the bird was still warm and floppy.

The incident was reported to the Department of Conservation and a necropsy was performed by a wildlife vet, confirming it had been hit by a vehicle.

Jenkins shared the sad news on social media, where it was viewed more than 14,000 times.

The bird’s death meant his family would be wiped out as well, she explained. He was one of a nesting pair.

At this time of the year, the penguins are incubating eggs, a month-long process that takes two adults to take turns to sit on the eggs.

Supplied The animal’s cause of death was confirmed by a wildlife vet.

During this period, one heads to sea to feed for up to three days, while the other nests and waits for their turn to seek food.

“The one that was killed on the road – its mate would be waiting for it to come back. It won't come back.

“In the end, it will have to abandon the nest in order to save itself, otherwise, it's going to starve to death,” Jenkins said.

That meant the bird’s two eggs would be abandoned, resulting in a nest failure.

supplied Linda Jenkins with two of the dead penguins she found in May. They had been killed by a dog or dogs.

Jenkins said it was frustrating because the speed limit around Kaiteriteri was 30kph, but few took any notice – on the hills, they either put the foot down to get up the slopes, or thought it was fun to “shoot down the hills”.

If drivers were doing 30kph or less, they would have plenty of time to react, she said, especially to a penguin with a bright white tummy that stood out like a beacon.

The loss of the 910g male is the second penguin to be killed by a vehicle in six weeks. On June 27, another little blue was run over approximately 100 metres north of Friday’s accident.

And in May, three little blue penguins were killed by a dog or dogs on Little Kaiteriteri Beach.

The conservation status of the little blue penguin is ‘at risk, declining’. A survey the trust undertook in 2020 using a penguin detection dog and handler from the Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute between Tapu Bay and Split Apple Rock identified 170 active burrows.

Gerry McSweeney, Wilderness Lodge Lake Moeraki A pair of Tawaki /Fiordland Crested Penguins after swimming 2000km to return to the West Coast for breeding season

Aside from cars, the birds face other threats – because of warming sea temperatures, the penguins have to dive deeper for longer to get food, or as Jenkins puts it “it takes them longer to get a bellyful than what it should do”.

Last year, three penguins of prime breeding age lost their lives in a sump by the boat ramp. The trust successfully liaised with the Tasman District Council to have the entry point blocked off to prevent further drownings.

Jenkins said she felt sad that the penguins weren’t being given the space they needed.

“This is their habitat area, and we're just not learning to live with them, we let our dogs run free, we don’t look out for them on the road. If we keep going the way we are ... between car strikes, habitat loss, dog kills and climate change, they'll become locally extinct.

“That would be such a tragedy to pass on to our future generations.”