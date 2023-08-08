Family of alleged hit-and-run victim say they will hold tight to treasured memories

The death notice for Megan Finlayson described a joyful, active young woman who had lived her life to the fullest. She was killed outside Pomare train station in Lower Hutt, (file photo)

The young woman killed in a tragic alleged hit-and-run lived every inch of her life to the fullest, her death notice says.

Megan Finlayson was killed in an alleged hit-and-run outside Pomare train station in Lower Hutt, leading to the hunt for and subsequent arrest of Chad Reuben Arene Clark.

Her death notice said Finlayson was killed during her morning commute to work, a “horrific accident”.

“We are shocked and saddened by her sudden death, but are holding tightly to the treasured memories we shared with her.”

The 27-year-old had lived her life to the fullest, the notice said, and was always smiling, full of fun facts, and up for any adventure.

“Her infectious joy, kindness, compassion, and great sense of humour will be sorely missed.”

The day of her death, Finlayson’s sister thanked onlookers in a community Facebook post for the help they had given her sister in her last moments. She apologised they had to witness such a “horrendous event.”

“We are grateful to know she wasn't alone. Fly high with the angels baby sister.”

The family asked, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society, Zealandia or, SPCA would be appreciated.

Clark will appear in Hutt Valley District Court on August 15.