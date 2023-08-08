Controversial councillor told to apologise after leaking information to media

One investigation found Allan Birchfield leaked confidential information to media, while another found an alleged assault against him didn’t happen.

A West Coast councillor has been removed from council committees and told to apologise to the former chief executive after an independent investigation found he breached the code of conduct.

Allan Birchfield said he would not apologise.

“I have done nothing wrong,” he said.

Birchfield was ousted as chairperson of the regional council in March after facing allegations of creating a “toxic environment”.

He then alleged he was assaulted by fellow councillor Frank Dooley before a council committee meeting in May.

Chairperson Peter Haddock said an investigation by an independent barrister found “on the balance of probabilities” that there was no assault.

Councillors discussed the code of conduct complaints in a public excluded meeting on Tuesday.

Haddock opened the meeting to the public and read a statement.

He said councillors had been discussing two code of conduct complaints; one that Dooley had assaulted Birchfield and another that was laid by Dooley against Birchfield for leaking confidential information to the media.

He said an independent barrister had looked into both complaints and found Dooley had not assaulted Birchfield but that Birchfield had leaked information to the media.

Brendon McMahon/LDR Birchfield has been ordered to apologise to the council’s former chief executive, Heather Mabin, over the breach.

Haddock said councillors acknowledged the impact the false allegation had on Dooley and appreciated his ongoing hard work and diligence.

“I note that this investigation clears his name,” he said.

However, the investigation into Birchfield found “a clear breach of council’s code of conduct”.

Councillors had decided to remove Birchfield from council committees until they were “satisfied that trust had been restored”, he said.

Leaking confidential information was “unacceptable” and councillors were disappointed.

“The member must also agree to cease the behaviour and tender an apology to previous chief executive Heather Mabin,” he said.

Mabin resigned from her position at the first council meeting after the election when Birchfield was reelected as chairperson. She has been replaced by Darryl Lew, the council’s fourth chief executive in three years.

A legal letter from Mabin to the council about Birchfield was leaked to Newsroom. It suggested Birchfield step down as chairperson and be replaced by Haddock or Dooley. It also asked for Mabin to be paid compensation of $50,000 and legal costs if she was to stay on until June.