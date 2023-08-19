'Hellishly long' path to recovery for slip-hit property owners

Bridgewater Lane resident Scott May looks at part of a slip at the back of his property, one year on after the weather event in August 2022.

A year on from the atmospheric river that saturated Nelson, two neighbours in the Ngawhatu Valley are still grappling with the fallout of slips behind their properties which are yet to be remediated.

Scott May’s property was hit by four landslips from his section, and a further slip from an elevated paddock of his neighbour’s, that dumped 160 tonnes of earth and debris up against his home and turned his front yard into a mudbath last August.

Eleven months after the waterlogged hillside failed, he finally received a settlement.

May said his insurance advisor was brilliant, but his patience has been sorely tested many times.

“The process was just hellishly long, to the point where we got close to the end, and they were saying ‘Oh it’s imminent, it’s going to happen’, and then it was another month.”

In July, out of frustration, May emailed the prime minister’s office, local MP Rachel Boyack, and Deborah Russell, the minister responsible for the Earthquake Commission.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson Mayor Nick Smith with Barry and Nicola McKay and their former home in The Wood that was red-sticked after the August 2022 weather event. The house was demolished on Monday.

While he received responses from some, it was nothing that could help his situation.

Finally, in July, the settlement came.

Asked by his friends if he was happy about it, he found it difficult to respond.

He does not know if the funds are going to be adequate to cover the works required, and he doesn't yet know the full extent of the costs.

Another geotech assessment is needed and council consent would be required before they can get things moving.

The crack in the hillside above the house has moved since the flooding, he said. If another rain event happened, he fears the earth might again collapse into the back of his garage.

Still, May remains stoical: ultimately, it’s out of his hands.

“You’ve got no control over anything, so we just had to wear it,” he said.

“Living on an overgrown building site is not really that flash.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Neighbours Scott May and Dan Leckie one year on after the weather event in August 2022. May has received his settlement, while Leckie’s is yet to be finalised.

A year on and no settlement

The path to settlement for Scott’s neighbour and friend, Dan Leckie, is not going smoothly.

During the rain event, a huge amount of mud slid down the hill, crashing through fencing, retaining walls and gardens, and coming to a stop against the wall of their home.

Leckie was originally told that he would receive no settlement because of the retaining wall, built many metres downslope from the slip site, which geotech wrote “may have not been built correctly”.

The initial decision, he said, was to deny coverage on the basis that this “failure” to build the retaining wall properly had caused or exacerbated natural disaster damage.

Supplied Cornelius Prinsloo jumped in to help - literally, ending up waist-deep behind Dan Leckie's house after a slurry got trapped there during the Nelson floods and landslides

Leckie said it was ridiculous to say that the rest of the land had been worsened because of the retaining wall – that same wall had prevented an additional 120 tonnes of soil from landing on the south side of the house.

He said his land was affected by an estimated $220,000 worth of inundation, but the insurance company had offered to pay $50,000 towards the debris wall.

However, that wouldn’t take into consideration the work that he had done removing the dirt that had been sitting up against the house, that had destroyed the fence and their other garden beds, which he’d previously been told they would be compensated for.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Scott May at his property after it was hit by multiple landslides in August, 2022.

“Essentially, they had told us, you're in a good position, because you can do a lot of work yourself, whereas old people can't do that same sort of work, and often [with] EQC claims, the amount that you get is often going to be less than the amount that it costs to remediate.

“So you'll be in a better position doing the work yourself. This is the information that we'd received ... and for this to be reneged upon is absolutely abysmal. I feel like they're laughing at me saying, haha, we made you work for free.”

Believing they would be compensated for their backbreaking labour, Leckie kept a log of their efforts: totalling 280 hours, or 7 weeks of full time slog.

Still, even after the cleanup, at any time over the last year, the hillside could once again slip.

“They’re making us sit and wait and be in fear,” Leckie said.

“Every time it rains heavily, you don’t sleep well. It’s absolutely horrific.”

IAG executive general manager event response Wayne Tippet said IAG was currently working through a settlement recommendation for Leckie’s claim.

At this stage, the recommendation was to accept the claim for the inundation of mud and damage to the home, but to decline cover for damage to the retaining walls as they may not have been built to the building code or appropriately consented, Tippet said.

However, the recommendation had not been finalised and was subject to change pending further information.

Tippet said in terms of the work the Leckies had themselves done to remove the mud around the house, under the EQC Act, homeowners could only be repaid for costs incurred in repairing or reinstating their insured damaged land.

“Further information has been requested from both [geotechs] Tonkin + Taylor and Anna and Dan Leckie to finalise the settlement recommendation and our team are continuing to work as quickly as possible to reach a resolution for our customers.”