Community board wants action on bridges at risk of being washed away

Flooding affected the bridge that crosses the Dome stream on Riversdale-Waikaia Rd in March. Floodwaters backed up behind the bridge and flooded the road.

Two bridges in Northern Southland are at risk because of gravel build up, and the Ardlussa Community Board wants urgent action taken before they are washed away in a flood.

The bridge crossing the Dome Creek, south of Waikaia, and the bridge on the Tomogalak Stream on the Ardlussa-Cattle Flat Rd are both at risk of damage, community board chair Richard Clarkson said.

“We’re concerned about the gravel build up above the bridges, and I’ve had several people come to me as chairman about them, so we are taking the concerns of the people to the council,’’ he said.

“We’re trying to find out why they can’t remove the gravel because it’s causing the banks to erode away.’’

In March, floodwaters backed up behind the bridge on the Dome and caused flooding on the main road to Waikaia.

Gravel build up at the Toomgalak bridge was raised in an Environment Southland meeting in 2021 but nothing had been done, Clarkson said.

The Ardlussa-Cattle Flat bridge is being threatened by gravel build-up in the Tomogalak Stream in 2021 when this photo was taken. (File photo)

“It would be cheaper to remove the gravel than rebuild a bridge. That would be the commonsense approach.’’

The board had approached the Southland District Council about the issue, but was also aware that Fish & Game, iwi and Environment Southland would need to be involved.

Southland District Council strategic manager transport Hartley Hare said the council was aware of the concerns regarding the bridge over Dome Creek.

Flooding affects the bridge that crosses the Dome Stream on the Riversdale-Waikaia Rd in March.

“The higher risk identified at this particular risk was scour of the abutments and as such rock protection has been installed over the past 12 months,’’ he said.

“The particular bridge of concern does have some design capacity for lateral loading during flooding events and as such the more likely risk is that the approach to the bridge is at greater risk of getting washed out as opposed to the bridge itself.

“We do have a consent to remove gravel adjacent to council bridges but generally what happens is that with the next half decent event it just builds up again due the extent of the gravel further upstream.’’

The issue was not limited to one bridge, he said.

“There are ongoing discussion between Southland District Council and Environment Southland around gravel management and the LIDAR work that has recently been completed will be used to help future discussion around this topic.’’