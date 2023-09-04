Lack of emergency housing pushed family to brink of homelessness

“We can only hope something is available and if not, there is nothing we can do about it,” a Work and Income staff member has said of the lack of emergency housing for a woman on the brink of homelessness.

The woman, who Stuff has chosen not to name, moved to Nelson over four years ago, fleeing an abusive partner and a violent past. The family lived in emergency housing and had moved into a transitional home, the next step on the ladder before a permanent home.

But a permanent home didn’t materialise, and the family has stayed in emergency housing for more than four years.

Two months ago, the woman was served an eviction notice by her housing provider after complaints from neighbours about her children’s behaviour.

With an advocate, she went to Work and Income, where staff told her to come back three days before her eviction date.

As the weeks passed, she continued to look for a home, without any luck. When she returned to Work and Income, shortly before her eviction date, she was told there was no emergency housing available.

Stuff has seen an email from a Ministry of Social Development (MSD) staff member to agencies involved in the woman's case that said motels “do not and have never wanted [emergency housing] clients...”.

“As we have no control over this situation, we can only hope something is available and if not, there is nothing we can do about it.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff A new Kāinga Ora development in Richmond provided 13 new homes for people in need of social housing. The woman’s case highlights the need to continue building state homes, says Nelson MP Rachel Boyack.

“I haven’t been able to sleep for six weeks because I don’t know where me and my kids will go,” the woman told Stuff in early August.

Work and Income suggested she return to the North Island. But that would mean a return to the dysfunctional networks she’d been a part of, and she’d come too far for that, she said.

She had also refused Oranga Tamariki’s suggestion that she move into emergency housing alone, placing her children in care.

“I didn’t come [to Nelson] to give my kids up.”

She’d worked to put the past behind her, learning the parenting and life skills she never learnt growing up in a home where violence was part of everyday life, where she had no idea what “normal” was.

She had ended up with a violent gang member, and had her first baby as a young teen. “I lived the same life I watched my mum live,” she said.

A new start in Nelson came with its own struggles, which she was determined to work through.

“I didn't know how to express myself but to scream and be violent,” she said. “I didn't like it, but I couldn't control it. I was only doing what I had seen and known my whole life and thought of as normal.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff “There are many people in Nelson that do need social housing,” says Rachel Boyack.

One of the barriers to stability was the lack of a home. A poor credit history from her teen years, and with nothing available in her price range in the private rental market (MSD capped her weekly housing support at $500, she said), the woman has watched her three children grow into adolescents in a two-bedroom emergency home.

According to MSD data, there were 282 families or individuals waiting for community housing in Nelson. Of these, 30 require a three or four-bedroom home.

After enquiries from Stuff, MSD found the family another two-bedroom emergency housing unit. Although clean and tidy, it smelled strongly of damp, particularly one of the bedrooms. When her children started coughing, the family squeezed into the living room and one of the bedrooms to sleep.

The woman had heard rumours a Kāinga Ora state home could be available. However, a spokesperson from the agency said nothing had been confirmed.

The uncertainty was difficult, the woman told Stuff. Moving into secure housing would allow her to work towards a better future for her children, she said.

“I’m putting my own stuff on hold to sort out my kids. When I’m settled, not so stressed, I can put time into them.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and key Labour MPs visit a Kāinga Ora home at Richmond, during a caucus retreat to Nelson in January, 2021.

Craig Churchill, the Ministry for Social Development’s regional commissioner for Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and West Coast, sympathised with the woman’s “difficult position”.

Emergency housing motels were a “last resort”, he said.

“The amount of three-bedroom emergency housing, which this whānau requires, is also limited in Nelson, and at this point in time there is nothing available. However, we are continually monitoring this.”

The financial support from MSD was not “capped”, he said. “However, we are aware that clients do sometimes have discussions with budget advisors around what an appropriate amount would be for them to spend on housing, given their circumstances.”

MP Rachel Boyack, whose office advocated for the woman, said she regularly dealt with queries from people desperate for housing.

“There are many people in Nelson that do need social housing.”

She’d contacted the agencies involved to ensure the woman was housed. “We try to pull out all the stops: we don’t want people being left without somewhere to stay.”

Boyack was pleased the family had a roof over their head, albeit in emergency housing.

“The goal is to get her into a Kāinga Ora home,” she said.

The case highlighted the need to continue the government’s state housing programme, Boyack said.

“Fundamentally, everyone has the right to live in safe, warm and dry home.”