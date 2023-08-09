Man found guilty of pocketing his father-in-law's veteran's pension for three years loses appeal

World War II veteran Ashley Patterson died in 2008. His son-in-law Wayne Goodwin collected his pension for three years after his death.

A man who pocketed his father-in-law’s veteran’s pension for three years after his death has lost his bid to have his dishonesty conviction overturned.

After World War II veteran Ashley Mountain Patterson died in 2008, his son-in-law, Wayne Ernest Goodwin, who had access to Patterson’s accounts through power of attorney, repeatedly transferred the money into his own account.

When Veterans Affairs New Zealand (VANZ) realised the error in 2011, they ceased the payments, which by then amounted to over $52,000.

Goodwin refused to repay VANZ and was charged with accessing a computer system for dishonest purpose.

On the day of his sentencing in 2019, Goodwin filed to withdraw his guilty plea. However, Judge Tony Zohrab declined the application, sentencing him to community service, and ordering him to repay VANZ in full.

At the Court of Appeal in June, Goodwin appealed his conviction and sentence, claiming that Judge Zohrab erred in declining his last-minute request to change his plea to not guilty.

According to Goodwin’s affidavit, included in the judgment, his guilty plea had not been “fully informed”. He referred to “blackmail and fraud” by the Crown, and an “unlawful act” by one of his own lawyers.

In a deal brokered by his lawyer Tony Bamford, Goodwin had reached an agreement with Crown prosecutors to plead guilty. The deal meant Goodwin’s wife would have her identical charge dropped. Goodwin had the option to meet VANZ in a restorative justice process, through which he understood he might be able to renegotiate reparation. If he paid reparation by his sentencing date, he could apply for a discharge without conviction.

According to the judgment, Bamford told Goodwin that, whatever the restorative justice outcome, reparation would need to be paid to be eligible for the discharge without conviction.

However, VANZ declined restorative justice, and Goodwin did not pay the reparation ahead of sentencing.

“Having obtained his wife’s discharge, having lost the opportunity to engage with VANZ at restorative justice, and having taken no steps to obtain the reparation sum, Mr Goodwin decided he did not want to be sentenced,” the judgment said, adding that Goodwin appeared to be “a man who holds strong views and is able to justify them to himself”.

The judgment said Judge Zohrab had not made an error in declining Goodwin’s change in plea, and his appeals were dismissed.