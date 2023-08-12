Deepening mystery: The unknowns behind the disappearance of Yanfei Bao

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao disappeared on July 19, last seen in the suburb of Hornby just before 10am. Specialist teams, including the police dive squad, have been scouring rivers and lakes to no avail. Nadine Roberts investigates what’s still unknown about the disappearance.

After three weeks, a family waits for a wife, mother and daughter to come home.

Life moves forward for those around them, but Yanfei Bao’s loved ones are stuck, waiting for the evidence which will extinguish hope.

Although Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves announced the case was a homicide a week after Bao went missing, the 44-year-old has not been found after weeks of extensive searching – while questions remain over the circumstances which led to her not making it home on July 19.

Who was Yanfei meeting?

The key to unlocking Bao’s disappearance could be in who she was meeting the last time she was seen. The busy real estate agent left her Avonhead home at around 10am to drive to a smart, Hornby property she was selling at 16 Trevor St.

It’s known she was meeting a prospective client to show them through the property because the couple who owned the home had been notified while they were in Australia.

But who was she meeting, and how had she met that person?

Blair Ensor/Stuff The property where Bao was last seen at. Forensic evidence suggests she was killed there.

The answer could be in a call she made to friend, Jin Tian, at 11.16am on the Chinese social media app WeChat. Bao asked how a Chinese buyer who lived in Christchurch could transfer $600,000 from China to buy a house.

Under the Overseas Investment Act, only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents who are ‘ordinarily resident’ can buy property without restrictions. However, Bao didn’t give Tian any idea as to the immigration status of the client she was inquiring about.

Sometime after 12.30pm, Bao’s silver Nissan car disappeared from the street.

A car belonging to the 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao was seen further down the street by two residents on the same day. The silver Mitsubishi, registration DPH101, appeared to be parked on an awkward angle. One resident later reported seeing the car at 12.25pm.

The man was arrested on Saturday, July 22, in the public area of Christchurch Airport, with a one-way ticket to China. The car was seized near the airport by police the same day.

Stuff understands the man accused of kidnapping had been in New Zealand since March and may have been introduced to Bao because he wanted to buy a house for relatives in China.

What was the motive?

As news of Bao’s disappearance spread a day after she went missing, initial reports suggested she had been cold-calling prospective real estate clients – a widespread industry practice.

Fears grew that she had been snatched off the street, or abducted after entering a house, leading to police door-knocking a wide area in Wigram, not far from where her vehicle was found parked in Iroqouis Pl.

They also checked mailboxes to track who she may have left leaflets with.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Initially searchers concentrated on Wigram.

Three days later, on Friday evening at a police media conference, Reeves was quick to reassure real estate agents, saying there was “no suggestion” or “anything pointing us at this stage to suggest there is a threat” to agents or the public.

Reeves said they were keeping an open mind, but it’s known that Bao’s call to Tian was of significant interest. Subsequently, Tian was interviewed for several hours on the day after Stuff reported the conversation.

How did Bao’s car get from Hornby to Wigram – and who was driving it?

On the day Bao went missing, her Nissan Dualis was found in Iroquois Pl, a quiet street in Wigram, at about 10.45pm. The discovery led to police concentrating their initial search on the area, particularly Vickerys Rd. They also searched a house in the street, but Reeves would not be drawn on why.

As more information emerged from Bao’s last sighting at Trevor St in Hornby, it became clear her car had been driven 2kms to Iroquois Pl.

Supplied The accused kidnappers car is a focus on the investigation.

But did Bao move her vehicle or was it driven by someone else? And what transport did that person take to leave Iroquois Pl, or did they walk?

If Bao drove the car to Wigram, it appears she did so without being seen.

Stuff reporters extensively door-knocked the area but found no one had seen Bao or been cold-called by her.

So the question remains: Did someone else move Bao’s car?

Where is Bao’s body?

Finding Bao’s body relies on knowing where she was killed and if her body was moved.

Stuff understands police found forensic evidence suggesting Bao was killed at the Trevor St property she was due to show a prospective client through.

The alleged kidnapper’s silver Mitsubishi was also seen near the same property around the same time Bao was there.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Police divers search the Halswell River near Lincoln for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

A neighbour at the Bryndwr property where the man rented a room would later tell Stuff the same car was parked across the man’s driveway, with the boot and doors open for most of Friday, before it was seized near the airport by police the following day.

Police have consistently asked the public to come forward with sightings of the car, particularly the day after Bao disappeared, and that will help direct where searches are taking place in the absence of any other vehicle of interest, apart from Bao’s.

Police will also be using CCTV footage to track movements of vehicles of interest.

Bao’s phone was found three days after she went missing on the Southern Motorway near Blakes Rd, Prebbleton.

Data from the phone would then have been extracted, offering vital clues on where Bao may have been, based on which cellphone towers it had connected with.

However, distances between cellphone towers can equate to large search areas.

Facebook/Supplied Yanfei Bao has not been found, despite three weeks of extensive searching.

To date, Halswell River, Lake Terrace and Palmers Rd in New Brighton, Greenpark, near Lincoln and Lake Ellesmere to the south have been searched.

But the mystery of where Bao’s body is may remain just that with a 65km distance between New Brighton and Lake Ellesmere.

Why hasn’t anyone been charged with murder?

Police have charged a man with kidnapping Bao, and previously said they were not actively looking for anyone else in connection with her disappearance.

Kidnapping carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail. Given the accused is in custody on the charge, there is no pressure on police to elevate it to a homicide offence.

Instead, it appears they are slowly building a case against the accused, based on evidence gathered such as CCTV, forensic examinations of the Trevor St house and the cars they’ve seized.

Additional reporting by Blair Ensor