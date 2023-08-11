Southland has potential to become wind farm capital of New Zealand

Southland’s weather could mean it has the potential to become the wind farm capital of New Zealand, and Great South has identified more than 50 sites in the province with wind strengths strong enough for more farms to be developed.

But not everyone would be happy to see more development, and one group that is already opposing a large-scale proposed farm at Slopedown says we should not be too quick to give up the province’s natural beauty.

There are already three wind farms in Southland – Pioneer Energy’s site at Flat Hill near Bluff, Meridian Energy’s farm at White Hill near Mossburn and Kaiwera Downs near Gore, which is currently under construction by Mercury.

But more are proposed, sites are being investigated, and US mega-investor BlackRock’s new $2bn investment fund to help New Zealand reach 100% renewable electricity by 2030 may pave the way for more turbines on the horizon.

Southern Generation proposed to build a farm with eight turbines at Jericho Station near Blackmount, Contact Energy’s proposed 50 turbine farm at Slopedown will have its resource consent fast-tracked and BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group are continuing to look at the feasibility of sites for an offshore wind farm.

Great South has identified more sites utilising Global Wind modelling tools and Geographic Information Systems which indicate the locations where commercial wind speeds may be available and are possibly worthy of further detailed investigation.

Supplied/Stuff Great South has identified potential windfarm sites both onshore and offshore for Southland.

Great South general manager strategic projects Stephen Canny said potential wind farm sites onshore and offshore had been identified, but it was up to the commercial energy sector to determine which of these, if any, were developed.

“Identification of potential sites is the preliminary phase of the wind planning process and is by no means an indication that a project is culturally, environmentally or commercially viable,’’ he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Great South's general manager strategic projects Stephen Canny said there is a rapidly growing demand for electricity and renewable energy. (File photo)

The Murihiku Regeneration and Great South’s draft Southland Murihiku Energy Strategy showed there was a rapidly growing demand for electricity and renewable energy, he said.

“Among the advantages are that use of renewable energy by for example the meat and dairy sectors, enables these exporters to maintain access to the highest value markets on account of their low emission status, resulting in better returns to farmers.”

But not everyone wants to see a wind farm when they look out their window.

Robyn Edie Eastern Southland farmer Dean Rabbidge says the number of sites Great South has identified for wind farms in Southland is alarming. (File photo)

Opposition to Contact’s proposed $900 million Slopedown wind farm is growing, especially from neighbouring farmers. An online petition started by eastern Southland farmer and West Catlins Preservation Society spokesman Dean Rabbidge had attracted 360 signatures as of Thursday.

The number of sites Great South had identified for wind farms was ‘’alarming”, he said.

“I don’t want Southland turning into a wind farm, and I don’t think people understand that if the Slopedown project goes ahead it will set a precedent and be the tip of the iceberg.’’

STUFF The government is fast-tracking the consent process for new wind and solar energy projects, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins saying it could eventually leads to cheaper power prices.

“Southland is known for its outstanding natural beauty, and we shouldn’t be too quick to give that up to generate power. We need to take a more holistic, long-term approach rather than something that lasts 25 years,’’ he said.

Contact head of wind and solar Matthew Cleland said the generator held meetings with over 50 people in the local community last week.

“Many were interested in the landscape impacts, ecology, wider benefits of the proposed wind farm including job opportunities and boosts to the local economy. We do appreciate not everyone is supportive of the wind farm, and it’s important to us to keep these conversations going,’’ he said.

Supplied Stage one of Mercury's Kaiwera windfarm near Gore is expected to be completed in October or November.

“Contact sees this as an important renewable electricity project for Southland. The region is expected to have significant demand growth in the foreseeable future, and we need to ensure there is enough renewable electricity available to meet these demands.’’

BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group were continuing to assess the feasibility of a number of potential sites including Southland for an offshore wind farm, Offshore Wind communications manager Bianca Ruakere said.

“Southland remains an attractive prospect for us due to its location and wind resource, but we are conscious of the unique and sensitive ecosystems in the area and appreciate that there will have to be more engagement and consultation before we decide whether to progress our plans,’’ she said.