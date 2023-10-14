Resident who lives between two gun clubs takes aim over noise

A dispute between two gun clubs and the neighbour living between them has deteriorated, including use of “non-violent direct action”. Catherine Hubbard reports.

William Cameron once had sympathy for the two gun clubs he lives between, but he’s now run out of patience.

With his wife Rewa Glasgow, Cameron lives in a former Forestry Service hall in Golden Downs, south-west of Nelson. The couple converted the hall to a residence after his parents purchased the 13ha property in 1997.

Surrounded by large trees, close to the Motueka River, it’s an idyllic setting but the peace is regularly shattered by gunshots. A clay target range is metres up the road, and a pistol shooting range is on the other boundary of the property.

The Nelson Pistol Club and the Nelson Waimea Clay Target Club were both established well before the hall was turned into Cameron’s residence.

Cameron said in the early days, shooting at the clubs was relatively infrequent.

“We made an effort to tolerate it,” he said, “because it was such a lovely place, and it was at a level where it was tolerable.”

But he said that changed after the Cable Bay shooting range closed in 2011, and the police began to train at the pistol club.

The Tasman District Council said noise complaints about the club had been made weekly over the past year, becoming more frequent since 2017.

“Every time someone pulls a trigger, [Cameron] makes a noise complaint,” is how Nelson Pistol Club president Martin Ewing puts it.

The friction has spilled over on multiple occasions.

Cameron has shut off the pistol club’s water supply; and once came to the edge of the pistol club’s boundary with a wailing police siren while they were shooting. In another incident, he put a boulder in a driveway to prevent access across his property.

Cameron told Stuff he’d turned off the water due to a leak. The siren was born of frustration, “when no other method... was working”, and the boulder was a “non-violent direct action protest”.

Cameron had shouted abuse across the boundary of the pistol club, including at the police.

“I’m not unprepared to admit that my behaviour has not been entirely pleasant at times,” he said.

Cameron is not only vexed at noise from the gun clubs. He once entered an active forestry site and confronted a digger driver, asking them to turn off their beepers.

The sound of forestry wasn’t an “acceptable noise”, he said, “when you get a beep every 30 seconds from a machine based on some kind of health and safety protocol”.

“He just told me to f*** off. And I didn’t go back. I just got beeped at for the next three months.They spend a lot of time on those sites”.

Cameron argued the Golden Downs site was the “wrong site” for the gun clubs and believed they needed “sound resource consents” to continue their activities.

Some Nelson Waimea Clay Target Club members, like president Martin O’Connor, have been shooting at the volunteer-built facility for close to half a century.

O’Connor said the club was currently “under watch” from the council, and had been given a 65 decibel limit, which had hindered their activities. The club currently operates under a self-designed noise management plan, and does not shoot on three days a week.

It was now in a “dicey” situation, after spending money on lawyers and acoustic engineers. With around $250,000 required for structures to dampen the noise, its survival was up in the air, O’Connor said.

He is visibly upset about the prospect of closing.

“Oh, I feel very sad,” he said.

The pistol club has also made efforts to reduce noise, including erecting acoustic barriers andreducing their hours of shooting, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays and not allowing shooting before 10am.

In the middle of the dispute is the Tasman District Council, which is considering legal proceedings should complaints continue. O’Connor said the club had been threatened with abatement notices, while Ewing had received a “stern” list of demands.

The pistol club’s last remaining avenue was to get resource consent, he said.

The council said planning rules do not set limits specifically for gunshot noise, but after reviewing guidance and case law had determined a shooting noise limit of 65 decibels “may be reasonable”.

The pistol club addressed councillors at a council meeting in August, requesting “workable, realistic and achievable” noise levels.

Ewing said the pistol club had operated at Golden Downs for 36 years after it was invited by the Ministry of Forestry to build, maintain and operate a shooting range.

Cameron’s complaints, the club’s secretary told the meeting were “prolific and vexatious”..

The secretary asked how could the ex-Forest Service Hall in the middle of two firearm ranges be allowed to be turned into a residential home?

“It seems incredulous that a single complainant, knowing this, has been able to develop between two existing gun clubs and can cause so much grievance, stress, and expense to the club,” she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A 1956 aerial photograph of New Zealand Forest Service site of the former Golden Downs village. The land was once home to 27 houses, and the hall was the focal point of the community.

Both O’Connor and Ewing argue their clubs provide firearm users a safe and supervised facility to practice. Without that, gun owners might be tempted to head to forestry blocks, or river beds, or other unsafe locations.

The only people using semi-automatic weapons at the pistol club were the police, who used suppressors, Ewing said. As the only range in the Nelson Tasman district available for police training, it wasn’t just the club shutting down that concerned him.

“When the shit hits the fan, you ring the police, and if the police don’t have adequate training defending themselves or using the weapons they’re armed with, what are the consequences of that?”

O’Connor believed noise mitigation measures would cost up to $250,000; astronomical for a club with no more than 70 members.

However, Cameron said the constant sound of gunfire was only acceptable in war zones.

“They feel this deep sense of entitlement around being there first.”

In response to questions from Stuff, the Tasman District Council noted that New Zealand law provided that a neighbouring landowner could not unreasonably interfere with the use and the enjoyment of someone’s property.

“The fact a complainant (or plaintiff) comes to the nuisance is no defence.”

This may effectively quash one of the ranges’ arguments, that Cameron knew who his neighbours were when he moved in.

Still, the clubs argue, the whole reason for being located where they are was to be far from the ears of residents.

“We try to be extremely reasonable,” O’Connor said.

“But yeah, at the end of the day, we do make noise and that’s why we are here.”

Asked if he would consider moving away, Cameron said he wasn’t sure “why that was a legitimate question to ask”.

“This is a place worth fighting for, and that’s what we are doing. We’re fighting.”