Crossbow bolt found in zoo enclosure prompts warning to Wellington archers

A Wellington Zoo spokesperson said their grounds team found a sign with the words “Target Practice” leaning against where the capybara habitat borders Melrose Park last month.

In addition to this, the spokesperson said a crossbow bolt had been found in the capybara’s habitat early in 2022. The spokesperson could not confirm any animals had actively been shot at as the bolt could have been the result of a “misfire”.

As a result of the sign and the bolt, Wellington Zoo’s operation team had asked Wellington City Council to place a sign advising archers to practise elsewhere after a target.

“Not only is archery a prohibited activity at any of the Wellington City Council Parks and Reserves, it also poses a huge risk to the safety and wellbeing of the animals that reside at Wellington Zoo.

“The animals that we care for at Wellington Zoo are precious taonga. As a progressive zoo, animal welfare underpins every single thing we do.”

A Wellington City Council spokesperson confirmed the sign was erected after zoo staff found a target was placed on the perimeter of the zoo, as the zoo did not want a repeat of an incident where a bolt was found in an enclosure last year.

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents, able to grow up to 600cm tall and weigh about 70kg. The species is widely known by the public as being exceptionally good-tempered, with the Tumblr blog ‘Animals sitting on Capybaras’ demonstrating their ability to live with a wide variety of other species.

Wellington Zoo’s capybaras were welcomed to the capital in 2016. The public was delighted when mum Iapa give birth to seven capybara pups in 2018.

Further litters followed, with Spinoff contributing writer Emily Writes joking that the gentle giants that resembled “wine barrels with legs” were going at it “like rabbits”.