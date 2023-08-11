Gloriavale seeks to appeal decision ruling women should be treated as employees

Former Gloriavale women celebrate winning their Employment Court case with their lawyer, Brian Henry, outside the Christchurch justice precinct.

Gloriavale leaders claim they did not get a fair hearing in the Employment Court case that found women in the community are employees, not volunteers.

The leaders have gone to the Appeal Court to ask for leave to appeal the Employment Court’s decision to recognise former Gloriavale women as employees and not as volunteers.

The decision meant the women had rights under employment law, including minimum working conditions and pay.

The leaders did not appeal a similar finding in an earlier case brought by three former Gloriavale men who were found to be employees when they worked in the community’s commercial businesses from the age of 6.

The leaders’ application claims the Employment Court misdirected itself on the meaning of employee.

It also claims the court conducted the trial in a manner that breached natural justice, with the judge “failing to recuse herself, in circumstances that gave rise to a risk of apparent bias” and admitting evidence that was prejudicial and irrelevant.

It said the Court of Appeal should grant leave to appeal because the judgment was likely to affect the rights and interests of many other community members who lived and worked in similar circumstances, including other communal and religious groups.

Joanne Naish/Stuff The leaders at Gloriavale have sought leave to appeal an Employment Court decision.

The leaders said the Labour Inspectorate investigated the community twice and concluded members were not employees.

They noted most employment matters were heard by the Employment Relations Authority, before going to the Employment Court.

The women’s lawyer, Brian Henry, said the leaders had a right to seek leave to appeal.

“They didn’t appeal the boys’ case. This time they have decided to appeal the girls’ case.

“We will work through the process and I will be seeking an early hearing because it has huge ramifications for a lot of people, particularly the young girls inside Gloriavale,” he said.

Employment Court Chief Judge Christina Inglis’ decision said women working on the community’s domestic teams, preparing food, cooking, cleaning and doing the laundry were left with “deep scars”.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Purity Valor, pointing, shows Chief Judge Christina Inglis around the Gloriavale community during the women’s court case.

The judge also noted:

Women worked extremely hard, and under punishing conditions, during their time on the teams.

Women were “essentially trained to enjoy work from a very young age”.

In a typical week in 2018, the female workforce in the Gloriavale kitchen produced more than 11,000 meals and washed at least 17,000 items in the laundry.

The work was “unrelenting, grinding, hard, and physically and psychologically demanding”.

The consequences of not doing what was expected were dire and well known: exclusion from the community, from all that was familiar, from family and friends, and into a world they know little about, were ill-equipped to navigate and had been taught to fear.

Judge Inglis’ finding meant women in the community could be protected by the Labour Inspectorate enforcing and maintaining conditions of employment, particularly for those vulnerable to exploitation.

The question of who employed each woman was to be determined at a later date. The women were entitled to costs, the amount of which was reserved, the judge’s decision said.

Her judgment on the men’s case, released in May last year, found three former members – Hosea Courage, Levi Courage and Daniel Pilgrim, who were all born in Gloriavale – were employees when they worked in the community’s commercial businesses from the age of 6.

She said future judgments would focus on whether the Labour Inspectorate breached any statutory duty to the plaintiffs by the way it concluded its investigation.