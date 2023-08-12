Smoke from Christchurch house fire seen across city

Flames could be seen erupting out of the house on Saturday.

Flames could be seen pouring out of a door at a Christchurch home in Upper Riccarton.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the house fire on Wharenui Rd around 1.35pm on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson earlier said they sent two fire trucks to the scene but after multiple calls they sent another two.

By 3.45pm the fire had been put out and one fire crew remained on the scene along with a fire investigator.

Crosson said the house was “well alight on arrival” and as of 2pm.

Onlookers were able to see flames and smoke coming from the two-storey dwelling.