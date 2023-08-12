Timaru sudden death, police likely to investigate overnight

Police can be seen at a house on the corner of Pukaki Street and Morgans Road in Timaru where a sudden death occurred on Saturday.

Police say they will likely continue inquiries overnight into a death in Timaru on Saturday afternoon.

One person died suddenly at a house on the corner of Pukaki St and Morgans Rd in the suburb of Glenwood just after 1pm.

Police will likely have an update on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

A local walking by the address said they could see one person sitting on the grass and three police cars parked on the street.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A police spokesperson said officers were attending a sudden death and inquiries are being made into the circumstance.

The lights were on inside the house, and the curtains had been pulled covering two windows.

“It looks like they’re closed in two rooms,” the local said.

More to come.