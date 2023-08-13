Police concerned about Christchurch man missing for three weeks

Stewart Willis has been missing for three weeks.

Police are concerned about a Christchurch man who has been missing for three weeks.

Stewart Willis, 63, was last seen at his home on Colombo St, in St Albans, three weeks ago but hasn’t been home since.

A police spokesperson said they have concerns for his welfare and are seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone that has seen Willis or has information of his whereabouts, is encouraged to call Police on 105, and quote file number 230807/7610.