Heartbreaking: One man's search for beloved stolen dog

It was already a tough week for Jonty Pickett with the news a relative would be going into Christchurch Hospital.

Pickett had come from Greymouth with his German Shepherd Hades, to be by her side, and he’d organised for a close friend in Shirley to look after his beloved dog.

The 29 year-old got Hades two years ago, when he was aged one, and the pair quickly became inseparable.

In Greek mythology, Hades was the god of the underworld. But Hades the dog is a soft “goofball” and a much-needed tonic when Pickett’s mother became sick.

“I’d take him down to the beach, and it was a kind of therapy.”

But on Thursday, August 3, someone used bolt cutters on a padlock to gain entry to the Trina Place home where Hades was staying and stole him.

The thief took Hades but didn’t take another German Shepherd at the residence, leading Pickett to believe it was a deliberate act.

Heartbroken, Pickett has been searching for the dog that “means everything” to him.

“I know I’m not perfect,” he wrote in one post.

“I’ve done bad things in my life but nobody deserves this. Please give my boy back. He means everything to me and my family.”

Supplied Hades is a much loved ‘goofball’.

His plight has been shared widely on social media, and led to him offering a reward, in the desperate hope it would bring Hades back at a time when he needs him the most.

Used in police and search work, German Shepherds are known to be loyal and protective of their owners. They don’t like strangers, and are considered to be the most intelligent breed in the world.

Pickett now worries about how Hades is coping away from him.

“I’m absolutely gutted. I just want my boy back. He will be beside himself with being around people he doesn’t know.”

Supplied Hades has been Jonty’s constant companion for the past two years.

Anyone with any information on Hades’ whereabouts can contact police, citing file number 230803/2573.

A police spokesperson said they were working to establish whether there is any evidence to enable them to identify the person/s responsible for taking a dog from a Shirley address.

“I just want him home,” Pickett said.