Southern skifields breathe a sigh of relief with snow on the way overnight

Cardrona skifield and other southern skifields have not had their best season for snow.

A cold snap will bring snow overnight after spring-like conditions warmed the country on Sunday.

Queenstown and Wānaka skifields will be breathing a sigh of relief as they finally have a decent forecast for snow overnight.

Freezing levels are expected to lower, causing snow to fall as low as 300 metres in Fiordland and 600m about western and southern parts of the South Island.

A heavy snow watch is in place in Fiordland, and several road snowfall warnings are in place for alpine roads in the South Island.

On Monday, rain is forecast about the western and southern South Island, and snow levels remain about the same as overnight.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings overnight and through Monday for the Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Haast Pass, Lindis Pass, and the Crown Range Rd.

The North Island will see a band of rain passing over throughout the day, before clearing. The rain clouds will lie across north and eastern areas of the North Island by Monday evening.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF A good dusting of snow turns Marlborough's Wairau Valley into a winter wonderland on Thursday.

North Island skifields miss out on any kind of dumping, with the potential for just a dusting.

Over the next two days, heavy swell warnings of 4m or more have been issued for the Kāpiti-Porirua, Wellington south, and Wairarapa coasts.

On Sunday morning, the MetService said cloud cover was acting as a cosy blanket, keeping some locations warmer overnight compared with the night before, especially around the central North Island.

The coldest temperatures went to Twizel with -3C and Waiōuru with -1C.