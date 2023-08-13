Friends rally around family of man killed in workplace accident

Wesley Talakai, with his wife Tasha and their two boys. Talakai died in a workplace accident in the North Shore.

A 38-year-old man who died after a raised crane touched the power lines on Auckland’s North Shore was a loving and devoted family man, a friend says.

Wesley Talakai, originally from Tonga, was killed last Saturday, while he was delivering timber to a construction site of a house being built in Greenhithe.

Lisa McKenzie, a friend of Talakai’s wife Tasha, said his family was devastated.

She started a Givealittle page to help the family through this difficult time.

“Wesley was an amazing man, he was a provider who loved to spend time and put his family first all the time. He was an extremely devoted husband and a father,” McKenzie said.

The couple had two boys, aged 12 and five years, and all were being supported by the Tongan community.

McKenzie said she hoped the financial support from people would help Tasha and the boys, and ease some of their burden.

“You can’t replace Wesley at all, but they need practical help, and they need it now ... it’s just to lighten their load a bit.

“It’s just a complete shock, I only spoke to Tasha last week and Wesley was in the background. He was young, healthy but his life is gone on a dime.”

Families of people killed in workplace accidents are eligible for extra financial help and in the longer-term, can end up being paid reparations.

ACC can help with funeral and memorial costs, and a one-off survivors grant to the deceased’s partner, children and dependants. ACC also helps with childcare costs if a child was below 14.

A payment is also made to the spouse or partner, and to each child under the age of 18.

For five years, ACC will also pay families with children up to 80% for loss of the deceased person’s income.

After a WorkSafe investigations, sometimes the family gets paid reparation from their deceased’s employers.

McKenzie said any donation to the Givealittle page could make a difference.

“Any donation you make will help Tasha keep a roof over their heads, feed her kids, and keep them warm until she gets her feet on the ground again.

“Thank you so much for your generosity, care, and concern! It is much needed and greatly appreciated.”