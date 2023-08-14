'I know he's passed': Family still waiting to bring home dad missing since Cyclone Gabrielle

Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road in the days after Cyclone Gabrielle, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

As the calendar ticks over, a grieving family continues to wait in the same cycle where every day brings the same as the day before.

No answers. No body. No closure.

It’s been six months since Joseph Ahuriri disappeared during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Six months of a whānau searching for signs of a son, a partner and a father.

Six months of hope turning to fear, and of fear turning to reluctant acceptance.

“It’s hard to say it,” his brother Mike Ahuriri says. “But I know he’s passed.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mike Ahuriri believes his brother died while driving home to Gisborne during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mum Jacqualine Ahuriri has reached the same conclusion.

“In our heads we know he is gone,” she says from her Gisborne home.

Hundreds of volunteer and police hours have turned up exactly nothing, and all the family knows is what they knew from day one – that Ahuriri left the Scenic Hotel Te Pania in Napier on February 14 at 4.28am to come home to his family in Gisborne.

By then the cyclone had ravaged Hawke’s Bay. Roads were washed out, or strewn with debris, and driving conditions were dangerous.

The last sighting of Ahuriri was at the Waitomo Fuel Stop at Bay View at 5.46am, 10kms north of the hotel he left in his white Toyota Hilux. The last image the family have is of Ahuriri casually leaning against the back of his truck as he refuels.

Then he vanished.

Supplied Joseph Ahuriri wanted to get home to be with his family, his brother and mother say.

The family believes the truth is simple – that Ahuriri was a settled family man who loved his partner and his children - so much so, he wanted to get back to them as soon as possible when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

They believe he was tragically caught in the costliest tropical cyclone to hit the Southern Hemisphere.

For the Hawke’s Bay region, the cost could be counted in dollars. But for Ahuriri’s partner Clarissa Poi and his nine children, it’s counted in the number of days he hasn’t walked through the door.

Supplied The wait has been hard for Mike Ahuriri (left) seen here with his brother Joseph when they were younger.

Now all his mother wants is to bring him home and lay him to rest. “That’s our focus,” she said, on the six-month anniversary of his disappearance.

“It’s so hard,” Mike says from Christchurch, where he has continued to try and work, but his thoughts never stray far from his brother. He believes he has died, and says he’s been visited by Ahuriri in his dreams. “All we want to do is find him.”

In May police ramped up their search effort, deploying equipment from Crown research institute GNS Science and a drone to look beneath silt left behind by the cyclone. That was after extensive land and water-based searches.

Nothing has been found.

Supplied Joseph Ahuriri loved his whānau and was desperate to get home to them.

A police spokesperson said there were no updates on the search for Ahuriri.

In the meantime, Jacqualine tries to keep herself busy in her garden, her heart heavy with the need to bring her son home to his people.

“There’s no closure… I’ve just got to concentrate on my grandchildren now.”