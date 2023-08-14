Mother of missing 2-year-old Willow 'very grateful' to woman who looked after her

Willow is reunited with mother, Waimererangi Rudolph, after going missing on Sunday afternoon.

2-year-old girl Willow went missing from her West Auckland home on Sunday afternoon.

The toddler was found by a member of the public on nearby Universal Drive, who took her in and posted about the girl on Facebook.

Willow was reunited with her family at about 8pm.

Tired but hugely relieved, the mother of 2-year-old Willow said she was “very grateful” to the woman who found the missing toddler on Sunday and took her in.

Speaking on Monday morning, Waimererangi Rudolph said she had bags under her eyes from the stress but was “very happy” her daughter, who went missing in West Auckland the previous afternoon, was home.

“I was heartbroken,” Rudolph said.

”I would like to say thank you to the lady that found her and looked after her and kept her safe. I’m very grateful for her.”

Willow’s whānau say they have been overwhelemed by the outpouring of love and support since the “stressful” ordeal which saw the neighbourhood launch a huge search.

Police officers, family and hundreds of locals were looking for Willow on Sunday, after the girl was last seen playing in the garden of her home in Henderson with her sibling early in the afternoon.

David White/Stuff Willows mum Waimererangi Rudolph and aunty Merenia Rudolph with baby Willow.

Speaking to Stuff from their West Auckland home on Monday morning, Willow’s aunty, Merenia Rudolph​, and uncle Pio Iosefo​ said Willow was “none the wiser” about the events of Sunday night.

“She’s happy as, she loved the attention last night,” Rudolph said.

But Iosefo said the situation was “incredibly stressful”.

On Sunday night, locals dropped everything to join the search: some came wearing pyjamas, while others dressed in high-vis and gumboots.

At about 7pm, police issued a public appeal, asking if anyone had seen a black vehicle stop on Universal Drive and “assist a child”.

They had earlier asked motorists to check any dashcam footage for the toddler.

At about 8pm, word reached those searching near the house that Willow had been found, and that she was coming back home.

Police confirmed on Monday that the child was found on Universal Drive by a member of the public.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Willow was found after she went missing from her West Auckland address on Sunday afternoon. She was brought back into her house by her aunty, as a crowd gathered to welcome her.

Rudolph said the woman who found her had taken Willow to her own home for a time.

The woman posted on social media in an attempt to find Willow’s family.

The post read: “If you are looking for a child or your child then please contact me... Please send a picture of the child as verification. She is happy and fine, she’s like one of my own whānau. No tears at all, just playing with my grandchildren.”

The woman’s family members noticed the post and told her the child was missing and that police and the community were desperately trying to find her. The woman replied saying she didn’t watch television and wasn’t aware of the search for Willow.

Hours later, the woman commented saying Willow was home.

David White/Stuff The couple wanted to emphasise they were incredibly grateful to the public.

Meanwhile, other whānau were rushing to be with Willow’s immediate family.

“We were coming down from Kaitaia, four and a half hours away. I think I broke a land speed record,” said Willow’s uncle.

“But for everyone down here, there were messages galore, it was a highly stressful time.”

The couple wanted to emphasise they were incredibly grateful to the public.

David White/Stuff Willow is relaxing at home on Monday and looking forward to playing at Chipmunks.

“We are truly, truly grateful. Everyone that spread the word, dropped off kai, then got out and walked the streets... it’s just so overwhelming,” Willow’s aunty said.

“To the police, search and rescue, all the professionals, LandSar, thank you. The biggest thing was the community. They were the crux of the story.”

Iosefo said he wanted to encourage the community to keep looking out for one another because, “it could happen to anybody”.

He said Willow is now relaxing at home and looking forward to having fun at indoor playground Chipmunks later in the day.