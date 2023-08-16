'I just want things to go back to normal': Teenager's life on hold until he raises over $150k

Carson Harvey's life changed dramatically after he was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, a rare deep brain bleed.

As Carson Harvey gets ready, his parents help with those last minute adjustments of the tie and the pinning of the white boutonnieres to his suit lapel.

If Darena and Bruce seem a little tearful before the Palmerston North Boys’ High School senior ball on Saturday night, it’s to be expected.

Carson isn’t able to dance too spiritedly or chase after his mates. He can’t extend himself in ways that come naturally for a 17-year-old wanting to have fun in his final year of high school.

If he does, it might kill him.

That’s not an exaggeration. Six weeks ago, Carson’s life was turned upside down after a simple visit to the gym left him vomiting and screaming, unable to move due to the pain in his head.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Carson gets dressed for the Palmerston North Boys’ High senior ball, where he is under strict instructions to not get excited.

After he was flown to Wellington Hospital, neurologists eventually diagnosed Carson with a deep brain bleed, a rare congenital birth defect that lay dormant until its sudden rupture.

Called an arteriovenous malformation, the extremely rare condition came with an 84% chance Carson could experience another rupture that would leave him brain-damaged or dead.

Carson needs two separate surgeries called Gamma Knife radiosurgery. The procedure was so specialised equipment needed to perform it was not available in New Zealand.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Carson Harvey with his parents, Bruce Harvey and Darena Harvey, getting ready for the Palmerston North Boys’ High School ball.

Carson’s family had been told by Wellington Hospital head neurosurgeon Reuben Johnson that they would have to travel to London for Carson to undergo the surgery.

In addition to the cost of travel and accommodation over the three months, Carson had been told each surgery cost about NZ$74,148.

For now, his life had been effectively placed on pause until he and his family could raise over $150,000.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Carson with his family, from left; Bruce Harvey (dad), Mary Harvey (grandmother), Carson, Jamie Harvey (brother) and Darena Harvey (mum).

Carson said he had a fun night out on Saturday. The school ball had been the first time he had “actually done anything” since his initial brain bleed more than a month ago.

The only word he could use to describe his diagnosis was “life changing”.

Before the incident, Carson was a standard sports-mad teen. As well as playing cricket, football and rugby, he was going to the gym almost every day.

Now, he had been forbidden to exercise by his doctors. No more lunchtime games or after-school cricket practice.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Carson, second from left, having fun with friends in the photo booth at the school ball.

“I used to be so active and doing things, you know, and then now it's just nothing. I can't do anything.

“It's just like, changed my whole aspect on like, my whole view of the world.”

Carson was still allowed to work part-time job as a cashier at Rangitīkei St Countdown, which he said he didn’t find stressful.

But juggling school and a part-time job was still a far cry from the busy, active life he was used to.

Thankfully, he had his friends. They had all been extremely supportive, Carson said, donating to the Givealittle fund his parents set up to crowdfund for the surgery.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cloverlea School teacher Dave Sutherland, left, with Carson at his old primary school on Monday, receiving money from a mufti day, raised to go towards his travel and treatment.

The Palmerston North community rallied around Carson and his family, his former stomping ground Cloverlea School donating $700 to the fund earlier this week.

Carson said the support felt “unreal”.

In the meantime, until they could raise the money he needed, all he could do was wait, and dream of getting “back to normal”.

Carson hoped to attend UCOL next year to study towards becoming a mechanic.

Carson Harvey’s Givealittle page can be accessed here. He will need at least $150,000 to pay for his surgeries, in addition to funds for travel and accommodation.