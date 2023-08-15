Flames engulfed vacant backpackers in Napier overnight

Flames erupted from Kiwi Keiths Quality Backpackers in Napier creating three alarms in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Six fire crews, three specialist appliances and a command unit fought flames that engulfed Kiwi Keiths Quality Backpackers in Napier on Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central shift manager Belinda Beets said they were alerted to a building fire that was “well involved” just after 12am.

“It was a big building and the fire was 30 by 20 metres,” she said.

Initially two crews were sent out, one from Hastings and another from Napier before it reached a second alarm.

“By the second alarm another crew from Hastings and Napier went plus three specialist appliances.”

Marty Sharp/Stuff A cordon is in place on Marine Parade and police remain at the scene.

Beets said the third alarm was raised “for man power” and another Hastings and Napier appliance went along with a command unit.

Police have cordoned off the area surrounding the backpackers.

Just before 7am a fire investigator was heading out to the Marine Parade address along with police to work out how it started and if it is deemed suspicious.