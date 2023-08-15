Man charged with Yanfei Bao's murder enters plea of not guilty

The man charged with kidnapping and murdering missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao has denied the charges and has been remanded in custody until September.

The 52-year-old Bryndwr man was initially charged with kidnapping Bao, and was remanded in custody following his first court appearance on Monday, July 24 – two days after he was arrested in the public area of Christchurch International Airport on Saturday, with no bags and a one-way flight to China booked.

On Tuesday, a murder charge was added to the man’s kidnapping charge.

Speaking through a translator at the Christchurch District Court he entered a plea of not guilty. He was remanded in custody by Judge Kevin Phillips until September 1 when he will appear in the High Court.

The man continues to have interim name suppression.

The defendant’s lawyer, Colin Eason, argued the man’s right to a fair trial would be compromised if name suppression was lifted. He said the man only spoke mandarin which posed difficulties in the speed in which they could review documents.

Judge Phillips accepted the defendant needed more time, because the murder charge was only served on Monday.

Bao’s father and sister were in court, having travelled from China, alongside friends and her husband Paul Gooch. The accused man, did not look at the gallery.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who was also in court, said police are seeking information from the public in relation to a tracksuit, top, and a spade, they have released images of.

Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area some time from approximately midday on Wednesday 19 July, to about 5pm Saturday 22 July.

NZ Police/Supplied Christchurch Police appeal for public help to find key items including a spade.

The spade is brand new, Reeves said.

Information can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ using reference file number 230720/5911.

Meanwhile a Specialist Search Group will be back at farmland in Greenpark, south of Christchurch, conducting further searches as part of the investigation.

“We remain committed to locating Ms Bao and returning her to her family,” Reeves said.

The alleged murderer’s car, a silver Mitsubishi sedan which had been the focus of police inquiries, was found parked near the airport on the same day he was arrested.

NZ Police/Supplied The brand of spade they are looking for.

Bao was last seen at 16 Trevor St in Hornby on July 19, where she was meeting a prospective client.

At 11.16am she made a call to friend, Jin Tian, on the Chinese social media app WeChat. Bao asked how a Chinese buyer who lived in Christchurch could transfer $600,000 from China to buy a house.

Under the Overseas Investment Act, only New Zealand citizens and permanent residents who are ‘ordinarily resident’ can buy property without restrictions. However, Bao didn’t give Tian any idea as to the immigration status of the client she was inquiring about.

NZ Police This top is of interest to police.

Sometime after 12.30pm, Bao’s silver Nissan car disappeared from the street.

A car belonging to the 52-year-old man charged with kidnapping Bao was seen further down the street by two residents on the same day. The silver Mitsubishi, registration DPH101, appeared to be parked on an awkward angle. One resident later reported seeing the car at 12.25pm.

Stuff understands the man accused of kidnapping had been in New Zealand since March and may have been introduced to Bao because he wanted to buy a house for relatives in China.

Despite extensive searches spanning a 65km distance, Bao’s body has not been found.