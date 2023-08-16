'Pretty disgraceful incident': Woman to escape conviction after fight at Kaitangata Tavern featuring hockey stick

A Kaitangata woman was discharged without conviction after a fight at a tavern which Judge David Harvey called a ‘’pretty disgraceful incident’’ in the Gore District Court on Wednesday.

A South Otago woman will be granted a discharge without conviction ‘’by the narrowest of margins’’ because her employer said if she was convicted, she would lose her job.

Stacey Lee McKenzie, 42, of Kaitangata, appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday on charges of common assault and wilful damage after an altercation with another woman at the Kaitangata Tavern on January 13, 2022.

Judge David Harvey said the loss of employment would have been out of all proportion to the gravity or seriousness of the offence. Therefore, he decided on a discharge without conviction, which would be granted when McKenzie paid in full the $600 reparation he ordered.

The court heard McKenzie and the woman, who was the victim in the case, recognised each other while driving in the Clutha area. McKenzie followed the victim to the tavern and entered the establishment after her.

Judge Harvey said the victim knew that something was going to happen because she carried a hockey stick inside with her.

McKenzie reached across the bar and ripped the victim’s clothing, and the victim hit her hands away.

The victim swung at McKenzie three times with the hockey stick, missing on all three occasions, before McKenzie left.

Outside, she opened the victims’ car door and called for her dogs, which got out of the car and got into McKenzie’s vehicle.

The victim came outside and retrieved her dogs, and another altercation took place where McKenzie suffered swelling to her collarbone after she was hit with the hockey stick.

She then took the hockey stick from the victim and smashed the back passenger window of the victim’s car.

Judge Harvey said it was a ‘’pretty disgraceful incident’’ with background that the court was not aware of.

He had ‘’genuine concerns’’ about the attitude of McKenzie’s employer, but ordered that the employers’ name, and the nature of her employment, be suppressed.

Judge Harvey said he found it “very difficult to understand” the employer’s reasoning around avoidance of a conviction being the only result which would allow McKenzie to continue in her job.