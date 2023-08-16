Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering her three daughters
Lauren Dickason stood seemingly emotionless in the dock as she was found guilty of murdering her three children, while her lawyers broke down in tears.
Her parents, Wendy and Malcolm Fawkes, released a statement post-verdict saying postpartum depression was a terrible thing:
“This was not our daughter, but a debilitating mental illness,” they said.
Dickason, 42, killed her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6, in Timaru on the night of September 16, 2021. The family emigrated from Pretoria, South Africa, the previous month, with Dickason’s husband Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon, taking up a post at Timaru Hospital.
The Crown argued Dickason was depressed, but killed her children out of anger at their behaviour after months of struggle with various stressors. The defence argued Dickason was so severely depressed and stressed she decided to end her life and take the children with her because she believed they were better off dead.
In New Zealand, a woman can be found guilty of infanticide rather than murder if it is proven that “the balance of her mind was disturbed” from the effects of childbirth, lactation or any disorder caused by childbirth or lactation.
The jury in the murder trial in the High Court at Christchurch delivered its majority 11-1 verdict – guilty on three counts of murder – on Wednesday afternoon.
Dickason had been crying, but did not appear to react when the verdicts were handed down. She will be detained in a hospital until her sentencing.
Both of Dickason's lawyers, Kerryn Beaton KC and Anne Toohey, were in tears as the verdicts were handed down. Several members of the jury also cried as they left the courtroom.
In their statement, Dickason’s parents Malcolm and Wendy Fawkes thanked the people of New Zealand, South Africa and from around the world who had been “so understanding” of the effects of postpartum depression and mental illness, and had given them incredible support.
“Our beloved Lianè, Karla and Maya were taken from this life to another as a result of this crippling disease.”
“We would like to encourage families and individuals around world to be aware of the symptoms of postpartumdepression as early as possible, both for yourselves as well as close family and friends around you.
“If treated early and managed correctly, people can experience a full recovery.”
“The person experiencing depression and those closest to them may not be able to recognise the signs or how serious postpartum depression can become.”
The jury began its deliberations on Monday afternoon after a summing up by Justice Cameron Mander and hearing evidence over 19 days.
The jury was faced with choosing one of four verdicts: guilty of murder; not guilty of murder but guilty of infanticide; an act of murder is proven but Dickason is not criminally responsible because of insanity; and the act of infanticide is proven but Dickason is not criminally responsible due to insanity.
After the verdicts, Justice Mander thanked the jury. It had been a difficult and gruelling trial involving distressing evidence, and the judge said it likely took a toll on each juror.
“You can take considerable pride in the way you've carried out your duties. “On a personal level, can I also extend my sincere gratitude to you ... you may retire.”