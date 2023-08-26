'He needs to be stopped': Mother shocked at son's track of forgeries and unpaid debts

Tony Haines kept secrets... big secrets.

Like the hundreds of thousands of dollars held in his mate/business partner’s name after forging his signature.

Then there’s the forging of a company document to add his unsuspecting mother as a director, when Haines was going bankrupt.

But the biggest secret of all was the one which should have stopped him from running up debt - because Haines was declared bankrupt in October 2020​.

Haines has continued as a director of his now-liquidated transport company.

He also convinced employee Tony Dennison to invest in a second holding company and installed him as a director, before racking up substantial debt in Dennison’s name.

That company has also been liquidated.

There are two rural towns where it’s difficult to find a business Haines, 30, doesn’t owe money to, leaving his family and debtors asking why – despite several complaints to police and flags being raised with the Companies Officer – he wasn’t stopped.

Pulled in

Tony Dennison sits in an office in the rural South Otago town of Balclutha answering calls from liquidators and debtors.

Just shy of 60, the shearer turned trucker should have been on the wind-down to retirement. Instead, he’s been left with nothing from his foray into business with Haines.

Dennison first met Haines in 2018 when he dagged sheep at his Hillend farm. Subsequently, Dennison agreed to work for Haines’ new transport business, Clutha Carrying Company Limited, despite several sources telling Stuff he had been warned about Haines’ reputation.

Dennison admits he wasn’t “that bright” in his dealings with Haines.

“He was very plausible,” he said.

By then, Haines’ livestock trading business on the leased Hillend block was in financial trouble. Three years into business, Haines’ company was in liquidation with just $688 in the bank.

Haines blamed Heartland Bank for withdrawing credit facilities after the company defaulted on its loans and ended up in the High Court after the bank sought the outstanding amount.

In reality, Haines was already exhibiting ominous business practices.

Heartland lent Haines money to buy a large amount of livestock to fatten on the proviso he would pay the loan back when he sold the stock. Haines would then pocket the profits.

However, Haines allegedly pocketed the entire sale which led to Heartland taking him to the High Court – which found in favour of the bank and ordered him to pay $750,000, including $163,000 of legal costs and disbursements.

He also began forging documents, when he illegally signed a family member’s name on a lease for a large farm after that relative declined to take on the lease . The forgery was reported to police when it was discovered, but the matter was not taken further by the landowner – leaving Haines to begin his next venture.

Dennison worked for Haines in his new transport business from when it was first registered in November 2018. Word got around that Haines was a “late payer”, but in the rural town where trust is king, many businesses were prepared to give the young business owner a chance.

By August 2020, Clutha Carrying Company was gaining a reputation for being a late payer, and Haines was on the road to personal bankruptcy.

It was then that he offered Dennison a chance to become part of the business by asking him to be the director of a new holding company.

Dennison agreed and invested a “small amount” of money and he became the sole director of George B Holding Ltd.

Supplied/Supplied One of the trucks that would end up being repossessed.

The new company took ownership of all assets, including machinery, just prior to Haines being made bankrupt in October 2020. At an insolvency adjudication, Haines falsely put down his occupation as unemployed despite running his cartage business and did not declare he was a director.

Haines had another reason for setting up the company after Clutha Carrying lost its transport service licence (TSL) in 2018 as a result of “offending affecting the fit and proper status of persons in control” according to Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) compliance manager Kelvin Lloyd.

The licence was revoked after Haines was caught driving while his licence was suspended in September 2018.

Transport companies must have a TSL, but Haines flouted the rules and continued to operate.

He then reapplied for a TSL under his mother Colleen’s name, forging her signature without her knowledge, in July 2019, but the application was declined in May 2020 after Waka Kotahi was made aware of what he’d done.

Questions are now being asked by other cartage companies as to why Clutha Carrying Company was still able to operate between September 2018 and August 2020, when Haines successfully got Dennison to apply for a TSL under George B Holding Ltd.

However, Lloyd would not give any more details, saying Waka Kotahi were “not in a position to provide any further details” at this time.

A frightened mother

Two months after Haines was made bankrupt, he approached his mother asking her to be a director of Clutha Carrying. He couldn’t be a director while being an undischarged bankrupt and his mother was not aware he was bankrupt.

Colleen, who is also living in Balclutha, told him she didn’t want the responsibility, so Haines forged her signature behind her back and installed her as a director.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Two company documents showing Haines’ mother forged signature. The left is Colleen Haines’ genuine signature and the right is the forged version.

She soon learnt what he had done and made a complaint to police. No charges were laid.

Colleen’s complaint drew Haines’ wrath. She alleges he abused and threatened her over the phone, called her a “useless mother” and said he hated her.

Afraid, Colleen did something she thought she would never have to – and took out a two-year protection order on her son.

“I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep,” she told Stuff. ”I couldn’t go down the street. It was really stressful”.

Previously, Haines had made over $100,000 out of selling his Balclutha home to his mother and brother in 2019, but would later tell several people, who Stuff spoke to, that they had ‘stolen’ the house from him.

“That’s just not true,” Colleen said.

And she has the mortgage and legal documents to prove it.

“He’s got to be stopped,” Colleen said.

Forgery continues

As far as Dennison was concerned, although there had been “financial difficulties” since he’d been part of Haines’ business, they’d succed with hard work.

Not a figures man or a skilled computer operator, Dennison claims he had almost no knowledge of debts Haines was running up.

So it came as a shock in March when receivers were called in over non-payment of a loan by George B Holdings to Prime Finance Limited.

Dennison recalls Haines explained it by saying the firm were “loan sharks” who were ripping them off for $40,000 in extra charges.

Until last week, Dennison believed him. Now he’s not so sure.

Do you know more? Email Nadine Roberts

Prime Finance was eventually paid and the receivership ended on April 26.

But worse was yet to come as the extent of Haines’ forgeries became clear. In July, after the company was forced into liquidation, Dennison could only watch as bailiffs repossessed the company’s assets.

Then he was shown a number of loan documents under his name.

“But the signatures on the form weren’t mine,” he said.

Haines had set up loans in Dennison’s name by forging his signature, using his driving licence as identification .

Dennison doesn’t know exactly how much finance Haines obtained in his name but believes the figure could be over $500 000.

“I don’t know what’s left,” he admits. “I thought I was getting into my retirement job.”

Masterton-bound

Around the end of 2021, Haines decided to head north to Masterton to expand Clutha Carrying Limited into the local forestry industry.

His story, according to businesses Stuff spoke to, was that he had a successful transport business in Balclutha and now he wanted to get into logging.

Those businesses said he left out that he was bankrupt and was running out of businesses in South Otago who would deal with him because he wasn’t paying bills.

Karol Olszewski’s transport business moved forestry machinery for Haines who paid the first three invoices on time. But then a $15,000 bill for moving logs didn’t get paid.

He said Haines told him at first that “things were a bit tight” but he would be able to pay soon. But as the months passed and Olszewski didn’t receive the money.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Jamie Henderson is owed $50,000 from Tony Haines.

Haines stopped answering his calls and emails and Olszewski would become one of many unsecured creditors unlikely to see the debt recovered.

Self-employed Jamie Henderson had not long started his business when Haines came knocking at his door.

The Featherstone-based heavy diesel mechanic worked on Haines’ forestry equipment this year. Henderson said he paid the first six invoices promptly but the last two jobs, worth $50,000, have not been paid.

“He 100% gave me the impression that he was doing well, and he had money, and it seemed that way because he was always buying more equipment.”

Haines initially told Henderson he had paid another mechanic with the same name by accident. Weeks later he told him an office lady in Balclutha was to blame.

Then Henderson found out Haines had gone back to Balclutha and the equipment in his yard in Masterton had been repossessed.

Henderson said he hasn’t been able to pay himself since February and his cashflow has been “f..... about”.

“Luckily I have some really reliable customers, but it was really bad timing, just after I started my own business.”

Waiarapa Diesel Services lost $11,000 after they did repairs on a logging trailer for Haines a year ago and a similar story rings true for other Masterton businesses.

Meanwhile, Haines was still doctoring documents.

Stuff has seen evidence of invoice tampering after Haines bought a forestry vehicle from Mike Hurring Logging Ltd in November 2022.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Jamie Henderson said Haines gave the impression he was a young successful businessman.

Mike Hurring confirmed he sold the vehicle to Haines for the amount on the invoice which was made out to Clutha Carrying Company.

But another invoice seen by Stuff is invoiced to George B Holdings Ltd and the machine’s sale price is higher than the initial invoice.

Paul Marshall began working for Haines in Masterton earlier this year and initially admired him.

“He was easygoing – didn’t have a care in the world, was young and had been successful in Balclutha.”

However, Marshall’s suspicion was raised when a mechanic began chasing Haines for money for a replaced gearbox and more businesses would turn up at the Masterton yard looking for payment.

Haines would end up owing him almost $4000 in wages and leave him unemployed.

By June, Haines had headed south to Balclutha and bailiffs were coming regularly to uplift machines.

Over the phone to Marshall, Haines blamed the repossessions on Dennison.

“He said, ‘don’t worry’, I’ll start up a new company without Dennison.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Haines burnt a lot of businesses in Balclutha.

Marshall said Haines rang him, requesting his help hiding a $50,000 Land Rover, telling him it had nothing to do with the business.

Meanwhile, down south, Haines would contact his mother to ask if he could store tools in her garage, which he did, when she was not at home.

Net closing in

As liquidators work to uncover all of Haines’ dealings with both Clutha Carrying and George B Holdings, his mother is still trying to process everything.

Haines refused to answer Stuff’s questions and would not say where he was living.

However, Masterton police have been in contact with Marshall, to ask him where Haines might be staying.

Three weeks ago, Haines hinted to a family member he was thinking of going to Australia, but a source has told Stuff there was an alert on his passport should he try to leave the country.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment manager Vanessa Cook confirmed they are reviewing information in relation to Haines and Clutha Carrying Company Limited.

“MBIE does not comment on the status of investigations while they are underway as it could prejudice those ongoing enquiries. However, should breaches of the provisions of either the Insolvency Act 2006 or the Companies Act 1993 be identified, enforcement action will be considered in accordance with enforcement policy guidelines.”