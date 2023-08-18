Woman who threatened to blow up an aircraft back in court for drink driving causing injury

Previously Hannah Pierson threatened to blow up an aircraft when she was drunk.

A woman who was sentenced to intensive supervision after she got drunk on a flight and threatened to bomb an aircraft is again in trouble for driving her vehicle into a ditch while she was highly intoxicated, causing injury to another female.

Name suppression for Hannah Lee Pierson, 33, lapsed when she appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday for sentencing after pleading guilty to the charges in the Timaru District Court on June 20.

However, Judge Phillips deferred sentencing until September 26, by which time he wanted a number of detailed documents including counselling reports, and an emotional harm report.

Phillips said the sentencing delay “did not in any way” mean Pierson wasn’t facing serious charges.

“The starting point fo them has to be a reasonably lengthy term of imprisonment”.

Pierson said she took “full accountability” for her actions.

Her lawyer, said Pierson had made an ongoing commitment to attend a programme to address her issues.

Judge Phillips acknowledged Pierson’s attempts to “tame the tiger” and remanded her on bail.

Pierson was driving on a restricted licence when she crashed off SH1/Hilderthorpe-Pukeuri Rd and into a vehicle parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. The vehicle she hit had two adults and a baby inside.

The crash occurred at 6.25pm on June 2, 2023, the start of the King’s Birthday long weekend.

“When police attended the defendant admitted recent alcohol consumption and an evidential breath test returned a positive result of 803 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath,’’ the summary of facts says. The legal limit is 250mcg.

“The victim was taken to Ōamaru Hospital by ambulance with chest injuries.”

In November 2020, Pierson had faced three charges arising from her abusive and drunken behaviour on a flight from Melbourne to Christchurch in November 2020.

Before she got on the flight, Pierson had two drinks, and then consumed a bottle of wine in the Melbourne Airport toilets.

On the flight, she demanded wine and became abusive when she was told her ticket did not cover it, and she would have to order it from the menu. She yelled that she would blow up the plane. She had to be handcuffed and restrained with seatbelts by cabin crew until she fell asleep. The abuse resumed when she woke as the plane landed in Auckland.

As soon as the charges were laid and transferred to Christchurch, she pleaded guilty to two charges of disruptive conduct towards a crew member, and disorderly behaviour.

Judge Phillips released her on intensive supervision for a year with conditions about her attending treatment and counselling. He also ordered that she pay $500 – an offer she made – as emotional harm reparations to the aircrew member she abused.

At the time she told Judge Phillips: “I will redeem myself and be a better person.”