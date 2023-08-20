Exit stage left: Inside the 'Dicks' guy's last ever (maybe) counterprotest

Sam Sharpe received no official citations on the last day of his decade-long counter-protest, but he did get a cup – and some flowers.

The cup was given to him by a female supporter of his regular counter-protest against abortion protesters outside Dunedin Hospital, and said: “Dicks Man ... 2012-2023 Thank you for your service!”

Next Friday, the hospital’s abortion service becomes one of six locations to become the country’s first designated safe areas. That meant certain behaviour, including blocking entrances, photographing people accessing abortion services, and protesting about those services were prohibited, and could be met with a $1000 fine.

Pauline Diack had protested the provision of abortion services for 25 years, and declined to tell Stuff if she would again be outside the hospital next Friday.

“I can’t tell you.”

But she confirmed a meeting amongst fellow pro-life protesters would be held this week to determine their next step.

“We are not giving-up on these babies,” she said.

“We are still going to be around.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sam Sharpe at his last ever protest with a free cup.

Diack, who was holding a sign saying “pray to end abortion”, said there used to be more people protesting back when she first started in the 1990s. Nowadays, there could be between six and a dozen people.

They often received abuse, but did get some support from people “happy to see us here”.

“They will be sad to see no-one,” she said of the forthcoming changes.

“We can’t let this evil win ... killing babies,” she said of the new law.

Diack, holding a bunch of flowers including an early daffodil from her garden, said she handpicked the bouquet for her protesting nemesis, Sharpe, who arrived at the protest spot besides the hospital’s main entrance about 11.30am on Friday.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Pauline Diack, right, protests outside Dunedin Hospital holding some flowers she gave Sharpe.

“I wanted him to see something that is living. Flowers mean life and people that are for abortion are for death.”

She said she was not a fan of Sharpe’s ‘Dicks’ sign, which he pointed in the direction of the protesters, as she viewed it as hate speech.

Fellow protester Ray McKendry said Sharpe’s sign was not an argument. “It is just abuse.”

He made the comment just as a person yelled “get a life” to the protesters.

“We are here to save a life,” McKendry said quietly.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sharpe at his last ever protest (maybe).

Meanwhile, Sharpe said he was delighted by the law change, which would push any protest well away from the hospital.

The reason for his protest was a personal one: his grandmother lost her mother as a result of a botched abortion in England.

During Sharpe’s hour-long protest he received several toots of support, people shaking his hand or saying “good on you”. There was also a hug, and of course the gift of the commemorative coffee mug.

One passerby, Matthew Thomas, stopped and prayed with the abortion protesters, but also supported Sharpe’s right to protest.

He was supportive of the protesters moving from next week, as it would make it easier on those accessing the clinic, he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sharpe holds his ‘Dicks sign’ as he stands beside placard-holding protesters.

Another supporter told Stuff she supported the law change – “after all it is a women’s choice, it is her body”.

“I don’t think people like this have a reason when a woman, for numerous reasons, has an abortion but also have these people out here making her feel less like a person ... it is disgusting in my opinion.”

At 12.35pm, Sharpe folded up his Dicks sign and walked past the protesters he had stood beside – off and on – over the past 10 years.

The polar opposites exhanged small pleasantries as Sharpe returned to work, with his new coffee cup in his pocket.

Dunedin is one of six safe areas. Others include: