Emergency services are at the scene of the crash.

State Highway 1 is closed between Taupō and Tūrangi after a serious crash.

The crash happened around 12.30pm and there have been reports of injuries, police said.

The road is closed at Waitahanui, south of Taupo.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Waka Kotahi have advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.