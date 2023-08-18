Three people injured in serious crash on SH1, near Waitahanui

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash.

One person is seriously injured and two people are in moderate condition after a crash on State Highway 1 in the Bay of Plenty

State Highway 1 had been closed following the serious crash between Taupō and Tūrangi about 12.30pm on Friday.

However, the highway has since reopened, police said.

St Johns responded to the crash with two ambulances and one helicopter.

Two patients were transported by helicopter to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

The ambulance took one person to Taupō Hospital in a moderate condition.

The road was initially closed at Waitahanui, south of Taupo.

Emergency services remained at the scene on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, State Highway 5 near Tarawera has reopened following a serious crash at 9am.

Two people were injured in the crash involving two vehicles. The pair were transported to hospital in a serious condition.