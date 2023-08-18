Fake passport allowed serious criminal 17 years of globe-trotting

James Bennett leaves the Hāwera District Court after being sentenced to 12 months home detention for using a fake passport to travel the world.

For 17 years a criminal with a decades long history of serious offending travelled the world using a fake British passport he had obtained by using his brother’s details.

The globe-trotting ruse ended for South Taranaki man James McLeod Bennett earlier this year when the 66-year-old admitted his offending to immigration officials on his return from Adelaide.

Motivated by his serious criminal history, which would have curtailed international travel, Bennett used his brother’s details with a photograph of himself to get a passport issued before embarking on trips from 2006 onwards to Fiji, Sydney and Melbourne.

The offending did not stop there, though.

In 2003, Bennett used his brother’s details to get a New Zealand driver licence before using that along with his fake passport to open a bank account with ASB.

In 2017, the Hāwera man again successfully applied for a second British passport under his brother’s name, this time using it to travel to Kuala Lumpur, Britain, Bangkok and Adelaide.

Bennett never aroused suspicion even after twice successfully gaining a Permanent Residence Visa in his brother’s name.

The prolonged deception had a closing chapter in the Hāwera District Court on Friday when Bennett narrowly avoided a jail sentence, primarily because of his age.

Standing stoically in the dock, and supported in the public gallery by his wife and friends, Bennett listened on as defence counsel Neal Harding attempted to mitigate the offending, citing the fact some of the travel was to visit family and support his wife when her mother and a close friend had died just weeks apart.

However, there was no getting away from the fact that Bennett would have never been allowed to travel so extensively because of his criminal history, which stretched back to 1976.

Two decades on he was convicted of rape and abduction and sentenced to more than nine years in jail.

In total, he had 34 convictions in New Zealand between 1976 and 2016 including seven for sex offences, two for stupefying his victims, and 21 for dishonesty.

He had also been deported from Australia for criminal offending, while he also had a history in the United Kingdom.

Prosecutor Ian Murray described the offending as sophisticated fraud with layers of complexity across a number of different countries.

Judge Gregory Hikaka agreed, telling Bennett his offending had tarnished New Zealand’s integrity and reputation worldwide.

The countries Bennett travelled to have every right to be concerned by the extent and type of convictions he had, and it was likely he would face further criminal charges if he ever made it back to some of his destinations.

“This fraud has undermined the country’s standing in the eyes of others,” Judge Hikaka said.

“You treated this fraud as an opportunity to travel internationally without restrictions.”

While he had shown some remorse, the judge found it difficult to assess because the offending had been over such a long period of time.

On charges of falsely presenting a passport as relating to him, knowing it was in his brother’s name, during 10 international trips, as well as charges of obtaining false documents, the judge began with a starting point of three years’ imprisonment but reduced it to 27 months for Bennett’s guilty pleas.

While that was still outside the range he could impose an electronically monitored sentence, the judge reduced it by a further three months to 24 months out of mercy for Bennett’s age, although he said that could be misguided.

The sentence was then converted to 12 months’ home detention.