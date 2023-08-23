New name and new home for Reggie the wandering pig

Reggie the rogue pig after he was caught by Auckland Council in early August after spending weeks on the run - chilling out on the side of the SH16 motorway.

A pig nicknamed ‘Kevin Bacon’ that has became famous for his appearances on Auckland’s northwestern motorway has a new home in Taranaki.

Kevin Bacon was renamed Reggie and has been transported to Sutton Road Animal Sanctuary Trust in New Plymouth, over 350km from where he was hog-tied.

Sanctuary owner Anneka Carlson posted on social media over a week ago announcing Reggie was joining the sanctuary after seeing “awful” comments people made on social media about eating him.

The sanctuary reached out to Auckland Council, and although there were costs getting him to New Plymouth, checked by a vet, and desexed, the council waived the adoption fee.

“I just saw that he was smart enough to elude capture and armed police, so he deserved a great home,” Carlson said.

Reggie is settling into his new life well, with an electric fence to keep him in, and media interviews.

Carlson said when Reggie first arrived he was very shy, but is now coming out of his shell.

“I can see that he is a bit of a troublemaker,” she said, adding Reggie has a new partner in crime in fellow rescue pig Gabe, who along with Babe, were rescued in March after they ended up in floodwater in Hastings during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Carlson said Reggie and Gabe “are just alike” and are on track to be good friends.

The sting operation to catch Reggie will be remembered as a victory by Auckland Council as they set a trap with food inside a cage , and Reggie wandered on in, earlier this month.

Waka Kotahi and police were also needed to help the pig onto a trailer.

Auckland Council’s animal management officer Clarke Trethowen said he was delighted to have caught the animal.

Council staff believed the pig might have jumped off the back of a truck before setting off on his adventures.