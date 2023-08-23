Conviction but no fine for bus crash that killed 11-year-old Hannah Francis

Hannah Francis, 11, was killed in a bus crash near the Tūroa skifields in 2018.

A heartbroken mother has spoken of how her 11-year-old daughter was “robbed of her future” after being killed in a bus crash after a day of skiing with family.

Hannah Francis, from West Auckland’s Glen Eden, died after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) bus she was travelling in overturned on July 28, 2018.

RAL were charged over the crash in relation to two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act in 2022, following a coroner’s report that stated the crash was caused by brake failure due to the manner of driving by an RAL employee.

The bus itself, a Mitsubishi Fuso which had driven more than 250,000km, had failed Certificate of Fitness inspections nine times between 2005 and 2016, and had a history of “inconsistent” odometer readings.

RAL, which is now in liquidation, was convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of passengers and workers on the bus at Waitākere District Court on Wednesday in front of Judge Maria Pecotic.

During the sentencing, Hannah’s mum, Michelle Bruton told the court of the joy Hannah had brought to her life and how she had hopes of becoming a designer, architect or working with animals when she grew up.

Supplied Hannah Francis pictured with her mum Michelle Bruton.

”Hannah has been robbed of the future and we've been robbed of her love and presence.”

The RAL bus had been carrying 31 passengers when it crashed at the 9km mark on Ōhakune Mountain Rd, which runs 17km up Mt Ruapehu to Tūroa.

Passengers at the time commented on the age of the RAL bus fleet, and the practice of having some people standing in the aisles.

Bruton said she last saw her daughter the day before the bus crash. Hannah gave her a big hug and kiss and told her she loved her and would see her on Monday.

”That was the last time I saw my beautiful girl alive. She sent me a text when she was in Ohakune with her dad that said ‘I love you mummy’ followed by a giraffe emoji. That was the last text she sent me.”

Bruton rushed to Waikato Hospital when she was told of the incident and said police confirmed her daughter was dead.

Stuff The bus had been heading back from the Turoa ski field, Mount Ruapehu.

“It was the most horrific thing I'll ever experience. My darling daughter, my sidekick, my soulmate.

“I had to tell her 5-year-old sister she was gone and the trauma broke my marriage to Hannah’s stepfather.

“It’s really important RAL are aware of the impact of Hannah's death. Her life was taken in a situation that didn’t need to happen.”

A number of survivors who were on the bus that day also had their victim impact statements read out in court, with one crying as she said she wished it had been her and not a child who died.

“I remember looking out the window of the bus and seeing nothing but cliffs, I told my partner I loved him and held his hand – I thought we were going to die.

“I saw a man throw himself out of the bus. There was blood everywhere and my partner had to drag me out. It was a horrific scene.”

The survivor said she felt “completely forgotten about” after the crash by the various agencies involved.

Other survivors spoke of their fears of using public transport since the crash and said they hadn’t skied since.

One said the communication from RAL in the aftermath of the crash was “appalling”.

“I very rarely heard from them and would often only find out information from the news. We were left for years not knowing what was going on and what or who was at fault.”

Speaking on behalf of WorkSafe, lawyer Rachel Woods said WorkSafe knew there was no way RAL could pay a fine due to their financial situation, but still wanted to know an appropriate fine.

RAL apologised “unreservedly” for the crash, lawyer Garth Galloway said on behalf of RAL. He noted RAL’s CEO Jono Dean was at court, along with a liquidator.

Galloway said RAL was “genuinely remorseful” and had since stopped operating alpine transport, along with campaigning for industry-wide safety improvements.

Judge Pecotic thanked Hannah’s loved ones for attending court and said their stories spoke of a “happy and loving little girl”.

A report from RAL’s liquidators, said the company had no funds to pay a fine.

Judge Pecotic said “in the interest of justice” no fine would be imposed, but the conviction would be recorded.

WorkSafe’s area investigation manager Paul Budd said this preventable tragedy reflected a failure to acquire the best equipment for the job.

“RAL knew its buses were at the limit of their capability, and acknowledged drivers should have had far more in-depth training on the risk of brake failure.

“These oversights cost Hannah her life, and led to physical injuries and lasting trauma for many of the surviving passengers. Some also have an enduring fear of getting on public transport, which is completely understandable, and will not ski or snowboard any more.”