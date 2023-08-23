Bremworth to help schools access wool carpet after Govt favours synthetic floor coverings

Schools that are due to replace their existing flooring can apply to carpet manufacturer Bremworth for a product subsidy equivalent to at least 30% of their flooring needs to help make wool carpet more accessible. (File photo)

Carpet manufacturer Bremworth has launched an initiative to help rural schools instal wool carpet in classrooms, rather than the synthetic tiles favoured by the Government.

But the Ministry of Education says state schools have the option to install carpets of their choice using capital funding they receive for property improvements.

In July, the Ministry of Education announced American company Milliken had been chosen to supply carpet tiles in 800 small and remote schools because their tender provided the best overall value.

It said Milliken outperformed wool carpet tile providers in performance specifications, the supplier’s approach in working with the Ministry and cost. The tender was worth $7 million to $8 million.

Now The Bremworth Wool in Education Initiative has launched following reports schools were unhappy with the Ministry’s Nga iti Kahurangi proposal and were instead turning to community fundraising to pay for woollen carpet rather than accepting the free synthetic alternative.

Under the programme, schools that are due to replace their existing flooring can apply to carpet manufacturer Bremworth for a product subsidy equivalent to at least 30% of their flooring needs to help make wool carpet more accessible to New Zealand schools. For a school requiring 400sqm of carpet, this would equate to savings over $10,000.

Bremworth CEO Greg Smith said the decision to use petrochemical-based carpet fibre flies in the face of the Government’s commitment to reduce the amount of plastic in our lives.

Supplied/Supplied Bremworth chief executive Greg Smith said the decision to instal synthetic carpet in rural schools “flies in the face of the Government’s commitment to reduce the amount of plastic in our lives”.

“New Zealand wool carpet has a history of performing for decades in Australasian schools prior to the introduction of imported synthetic alternatives.

“Unlike most other commercial settings, what we know about schools is that the students tend to spend a lot of time sitting on the floor. We believe in creating the optimal environment for learning and their comfort is a significant part of this.’’

Bremworth was calling on the Government to amend their current offer to allow schools to take the cash equivalent of the plastic tiles, which they can then put towards wool carpet.

Ministry of Education head of property Sam Fowler said state schools have the option to instal carpets of their choice using capital funding they receive for property improvements.

The Ministry doesn’t advocate for specific products and schools managing their own carpet installation projects are able to make their own product choices, said Fowler.

“The Nga Iti Kahurangi programme is delivering property improvements to learning environments to benefit ākonga across nearly 800 small and remote schools.

“The programme is an initiative to support schools to improve their learning environments at no additional cost to them, freeing up a school’s existing funding to be used on other improvement initiatives,’’ he said.

“The programme hasn’t partially-funded or delivered alternative products across any of the improvements or upgrades – e.g. lighting, acoustic panels, insulation. This approach has enabled us to deliver high quality outcomes quickly and cost-effectively, and these efficiencies have enabled us to expand the scope of the programme to the benefit of schools.’’

The decision for schools in the Ngā Iti Kahurangi Programme to use the procured carpet rests with individual schools, said Fowler.

Schools have the option to use other capital funding they receive for property improvements, including installing carpets of their choice outside of the Ngā Iti Kahurangi Programme, he added.

The move to instal synthetic carpet in classrooms angered many in the rural sector, with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford calling it “a slap in the face for the primary sector”.

On Wednesday, he said it was good news that the wool sector and those using wool were being proactive in providing an alternative.

RNZ If you've got a bit of land why not think about grazing a coloured sheep - it could be well worth your while. Renewed interest in home-knitting and spinning has pushed up demand for coloured wool - along with prices. (Audio broadcast November 2022).

“It’s an absolutely crazy decision by the Government. We’ve got kids marching for climate change and they’re filling our schools up with plastic,’’ he said.

In July, Geraldine farmer Angela Blair launched a petition calling on the Government to use wool carpet in all of its buildings. It has gained nearly 8000 signatures.