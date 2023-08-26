Lion cub held by tail at Rotorua wildlife park, MPI investigating treatment of exotic animals

Footage supplied to Stuff shows a handler at Paradise Valley Springs in Rotorua restraining a lion cub by its tail.

A Rotorua wildlife park is under investigation after a handler grabbed a lion cub by its tail, restraining it from members of the public who were in a cage to pet it.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is looking into the lion cub attraction at Paradise Valley Springs after a complaint about staff holding or restraining cubs by the tail.

Stuff has obtained footage which shows members of the public, including children, inside a cage where there’s a lion cub and one of the park’s handlers.

The footage shows a young child crouching within touching distance of the lion cub, before an adult helps the child up. The lion then moves towards the child but is stopped by the handler – who restrains the exotic animal by holding its tail like a leash.

The handler continues to have hold of the cub’s tail as it tries to follow the visitors out of the cage.

The handler then pets the cub around its head before the animal tries to get away from her, prompting the handler to grab the lion by its tail again and pull it back.

The park has defended the handler, saying the cubs enjoy social interaction and are being treated by keepers with decades of experience.

Supplied Paradise Valley Springs' lion cubs have two one-hour sessions with an unlimited number of members of the public, its website shows.

But a vet and animal welfare advocate is questioning why lion cubs are being handled for entertainment in this country – and after New Zealanders were outraged by similar treatment of a kiwi at Miami Zoo.

MPI confirmed it has received a complaint about Paradise Valley Springs’ handling of the cubs and is investigating.

“We have spoken to the park’s operator to understand their processes and to ensure they are meeting the minimum standards of the code of welfare for zoos. MPI animal welfare inspectors will visit the park to observe the handling techniques,” Vince Arbukle said, MPI’s director general.

“We are talking with the operators to ensure the ongoing welfare of the cubs.”

Arbuckle said public interaction with lion cubs is not banned, but facilities must comply with standards set out in the Animal Welfare Act.

Checks of Paradise Valley Springs’ zoo containment facilities since 2021 have not identified any non-compliance, Arbuckle said.

Supplied Paradise Valley Springs' lion cubs are being touched while they sleep as part of the daily encounters, a practice which is illegal and unethical according to Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa.

Dr Helen Beattie, managing director of Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa, questioned whether lion cub petting should be allowed for entertainment.

The two eight-month-old lion cubs interact with the public in two one-hour slots daily, with no restrictions on how many people touch them.

Publicly-available footage and photos of the cubs being petted while sleeping show the cubs’ need to rest, sleep and be left alone are being completely ignored, Beattie said.

Beattie said in her opinion, that was in breach of the Animal Welfare Act because it states animals must be allowed to display normal patterns of behaviour and be handled in a way that minimises distress.

“This would include being able to sleep in peace and move about the enclosure freely, and socially distance themselves, or not, as they so choose,” she said.

Beattie said the same treatment of Paora the kiwi at Miami Zoo caused outrage in New Zealand, including a petition of more than 16,000, until the interactions were stopped.

Supplied Dr Helen Beattie, managing director of Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa, questions why lion cubs need to be handled for entertainment. (File photo)

“Lions are taonga species in Africa: The irony of Paora the kiwi's recent exposé causing outrage here in New Zealand, while this practice still occurs in our own country, is not lost on me.”

Paradise Valley Springs director Jo Sanders said lion cubs enjoy social interaction and physical contact, and can make it known when they do not like something.

Sanders also rejected the comparison between the treatment of Paora the kiwi in Miami and the lion cubs in Rotorua.

“It is not right to compare a confident, robust and social mammal to Paora the kiwi who is a shy, nocturnal and delicate bird.”

Paradise Valley Springs has been breeding lion cubs since 1986 and its four senior lion handlers have more than 100 years hands-on experience combined, Sanders said.

“Our lion handlers are experienced enough to know the signs and if the lion cub is enjoying it or not.”

Sanders said restraining cubs by the tail is not harmful, as the cub would make it known if it were in pain.

“Lions are built significantly stronger than a house cat, for example, in which holding the tail would not be appropriate.”

Lions sleep for 16-20 hours a day and photos of them being petting while sleeping show they are able to display normal behaviour, Sanders said.

“They would not fall asleep or remain so if they were not comfortable and relaxed in their environment.”

The cubs are only the second litter born at the park over the last 10 years, she said.

The website for Paradise Valley Springs says hands-on or close contact helps foster an appreciation and love for wildlife.

Paradise Valley Springs does not charge extra for the lion cub interaction.