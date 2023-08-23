Woman pays twice for yacht she bought from a fraudster

Colin Rath has cost a Kiwi woman hundreds of thousands of dollars after he sold a yacht that he hadn’t paid for. Previously, he wrote a book detailing his property development career.

A Kiwi woman paid almost half a million dollars to free a yacht she’d already paid $420,000 for, after it was seized when a finance company tried to recover a loan defaulted on by American fraudster Colin Rath.

Rath, who came to live in New Zealand on an entrepreneur visa in 2016, was jailed after a list of frauds, but not before Auckland yachtie Suzie Bosher became caught up.

Bosher bought the yacht Persevere in good faith from DBY boat sales in Newport, Australia in December 2018 for $420,000, an unwitting pawn in Rath’s scheme.

Rath arrived in New Zealand on the yacht in late 2015 after a round the world trip with his family. When he couldn’t sell it in New Zealand, he sailed the yacht to Australia in 2017 to try to sell it there.

Originally, the self-described successful Manhattan property developer bought the $682,000 boat from Van Breems Holland Yachts Incorporated in April 2011.

In March 2016, National Maritime Services lent him around $445,000 for the yacht. By that stage, Rath had listed mortgages of about $21m between himself and his company Terrapin Industries from 2006-14 online, for two properties he was developing in New York.

Supplied The prolific fraudster is in a Kiwi jail but has also committed fraud in Australia and the United States.

It’s unclear exactly how much he owed because of the way debt was transferred between he and his company.

It’s also unclear how much debt he repaid before he left the United States, though one property had sold for about $9.3m while the second property was surrendered to a lender.

One Supreme Court judgement in New York, which is publicly available, outlines Rath’s efforts to get out of paying a $360,000 loan with National City Bank in 2013 after defaulting.

Alan Swimmer of National Maritime Vessel Finance told Stuff from the United States, that in the first months of the loan, Rath initially made monthly repayments, but they were always 1-2 months late.

“Then they just stopped.”

As part of the loan agreement, a ship mortgage was registered with the US Coast Guard, which secured the boat as collateral should Rath default on payments.

Supplied/Instagram/Stuff Colin Rath promoted himself as a successful property developer in Manhattan.

When Rath asked DBY boat sales to sell the yacht on his behalf, he submitted two forged documents – one of which stated the mortgage on the boat had been paid off, and a forged US Coast Guard document that said the Persevere had been deleted from the ship mortgage register.

Without knowing that background, Bosher bought the boat and sailed it back to New Zealand in 2018. But it was seized at her marina berth in Westhaven, Auckland, almost three years later in February 2021.

Bosher hired a forensic accountant to uncover why her yacht was arrested, at a cost of more than $60,000. The forensic accountant uncovered Rath’s wide-ranging fraud involving Immigration NZ, the Inland Revenue Department, financial institutions and Bosher’s boat. Bosher then spent over $140,000 on legal representation.

Swimmer eventually settled with Bosher, who he says he feels very sorry for, but not before she had to pay more than $230,000 to get her yacht back.

“I feel really bad for her,” he said.

All up, Bosher has had to pay more than $430,000 including legal and forensic accounting fees.

Supplied/Instagram/Stuff Colin Rath and his wife came to live in New Zealand on an entrepreneur visa in 2016, but not before he had racked up debt from property developments.

Already jailed in March for committing a $1.3 million NZ tax fraud, Rath, 60, pleaded guilty in Christchurch District Court on Monday to using two forged documents and obtaining $411,000 by deception.

He will be sentenced for the latest convictions on November 22.

Immigration NZ has delayed its decision on whether to release documents on Rath’s entrepreneurial visa to Stuff.

Stuff has asked under the Official Information Act (OIA) what checks were done when Rath applied. Immigration NZ has already declined the same request from a member of the public, citing privacy.

In 2018, New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office granted Rath consent to buy Waipara Winds Limited, a 28-hectare vineyard and restaurant in North Canterbury that traded as Fiddler’s Green.

Stuff has seen a heavily redacted report from Land Information New Zealand on the decision, which was released under the OIA.

Much of the section about Rath’s good character was redacted, although the report said he provided statutory declarations stating he was of good character, had not committed an offence and knew of no matter that reflected adversely on his fitness to have the vineyard.