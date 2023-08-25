Contaminated waste from Tiwai smelter found at disused Southland coal mine

Two truckloads of dross powder from the NZAS smelter at Tiwai Point has been found, buried at a mine site near Gore in the late 1980s as part of a disposal trial.

Contaminated waste from the Tiwai Aluminium smelter at Bluff has been found buried at a disused Southland coal mine.

Records indicate that up to two truckloads of dross powder were taken to the Goodwin mine at Waimumu, where it was mixed with overburden, rocks and soil and buried.

Environment Southland integrated catchment manager Fiona Young said the aluminium dross powder would remain at the site because unearthing the soil could pose a considerably higher risk than leaving it undisturbed, and there was no evidence of any significant adverse effects occurring.

Historic information had come to light indicating the aluminium dross powder was buried in the late 1980s, but there was not thought to be any health risk associated with the waste.

A spokesperson for New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) said a small amount of dross was buried at the mine site as part of a disposal trial several decades ago.

“We understand it was done within all applicable regulatory guidelines at the time. We are not aware of any other sites,’’ the spokesperson said.

The regional council’s monitoring team would be conducting water quality sampling of the Hedgehope Stream to test for ammoniacal nitrogen and fluoride, and soil and sediment samples would also be taken.

Young said the Makarewa Catchment Liaison Committee raised concerns about the potential historic discharging of aluminium dross within the New Vale coal mine at Waimumu, Gore, earlier this year.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff What waste is being stored at Tiwai Point?

The New Vale coal mine was next to the Goodwin mine, which was now closed and used as farmland.

During a search of historic, pre-Resource Management Act, physical records of the Southland Catchment Board and regional council, council staff found information from 1988-90 that showed there was a proposal in 1988 to discharge aluminium dross powder to the New Vale mine, but there was an issue with access to the site, Young said.

The Southland Catchment Board granted permission to discharge the aluminium dross powder at the Goodwin mine instead, under the same conditions, i.e. not in the vicinity of surface water and same day covering of the dross.

In 1989 and 1990, monitoring for key contaminants, including fluoride and ammoniacal nitrogen (a measure of ammonia content), was conducted in the areas of both mines and the Hedgehope Stream.

On several occasions, slightly elevated results for ammoniacal nitrogen were detected at the Goodwin mine and in the Hedgehope Stream. Ammoniacal nitrogen was common in pastoral areas due to fertiliser use, so the results did not confirm the contamination originated from the disposal of the aluminium dross powder, and the source remained uncertain.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Aluminium dross is a by-product of the smelting process. (File photo)

Across the historic sampling undertaken at the time, there were no detectable levels of fluoride, Young said.

“Based on the information we have located, our contaminated land scientist has assessed the potential environmental impact and human health risk posed by the aluminium dross powder at the Goodwin site to be ‘considerably low’. This is primarily due to the depth it has been buried, the potentially large area of the mine, which it has been distributed across and the volume of overburden covering, what is estimated to be, a limited amount of dross,’’ Young said.

Stuff asked Environment Southland about whether dross had been dumped in the New Vale mine after concerns were raised by the Makarewa Catchment Liaison Committee in a report to the Mataura Liaison Committee in February 2021.

At that time, compliance manager Simon Mapp said to date the council had not been able to find any evidence of dumping in the mine.