'Praying you come home safe mate': No sign of Kiwi man missing in Queensland

Where is Brett? Friends and family are praying for the safe return of a “good bloke”.

It’s been nearly two weeks since anyone saw New Zealander Brett Orme, but as friends pray for his safe return, the Brisbane based tradie’s disappearance remains a “suspicious” mystery.

The 54-year-old father of one was last seen wearing a high-vis top leaving a home in the suburb of Fitzgibbon in his white Nissan Navara ute on August 11, according to Australian police.

It was also the last time the prolific social media user posted on Facebook.

He spoke with his son two days later on a cellphone saying they’d meet up soon, but no-one has seen or heard from him since, leading the detective in charge of the case to say he was “perplexed” as to what had happened to him.

Queensland police sergeant Brett La Frantz told Stuff Thursday that investigators would not be giving updates on Orme’s disappearance, at this stage.

However, on Monday Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham revealed Orme’s phone was found near a walking track at Ironbark Gully in Samford Conservation Park on August 16, and handed into police that day.

Then, on Saturday, his locked ute was found abandoned near Tinchi Tamba wetlands in Brisbane’s northernmost suburb, Bald Hills – about 20km from Ironbark Gully.

Massingham said an examination of Orme’s phone showed he’d taken a selfie of himself at Ironbark Gully about 12.30pm on August 13, but it was unclear what had happened to him after that.

“It was probably a moment in time selfie that he took in a bushland setting where he was obviously enjoying some time. The reason why he was there is unknown at this stage.”

Orme’s vehicle was seen in the Tinchi Tamba wetlands area about 7pm that day.

SUPPLIED Orme’s ute was found abandoned near wetlands where police are now concentrating their search.

"The vehicle ... was in the vicinity … for some three-and-a-half hours before it leaves, only for three or four minutes, and then again is seen [returning] around midnight,” Massingham said.

"At this stage we don't know if Mr Orme met with foul play over at … Ironbark Gully, or whether in fact something has occurred here [Tinchi Tamba].

"We have grave concerns for his safety.”

Massingham said homicide detectives had joined the investigation into Orme’s “suspicious” disappearance, dubbed Operation Victor Falmouth.

Extensive searches of the Tinchi Tamba wetlands and Ironbark Gull tracks had not revealed anything of interest, he said.

Australian media is reporting police divers and sonar equipment was being used in the weltands near where Orme’s truck was found on Tuesday.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Queensland police have grave fears for Orme’s safety.

Born in New Zealand, Orme attended Alexandra Primary School and Dunstan High School before joining the army for a two-year stint from 1986-88.

He then moved to Australia two decades ago and set up his business, Complete Shed Installations in 2017.

Since he vanished, past customers have commented on the “great bloke” Orme was when he built their shed.

“He put up our shed with his son two years back. Was a great bloke, very friendly and a hard worker…so sad to hear this news,” one customer posted on social media.

Another said “Great guy! He did some work around my place a few years back. Brett I’m hoping you are ok.”

Many friends said they were praying for the safe return, of the man one described as being “a legend”.

Orme’s Queensland-based sister declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Tuesday.