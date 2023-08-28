Smallest rural settlement in New Zealand - spoiler alert there's three!

Arthur’s Pass in the South Island, in 2022, had an estimated population of 50 people living in the rural settlement.

Whether you’re filling up your car or grabbing a snack, you are bound to have been ‘in’ or at least driven through New Zealand’s smallest town – because there are three!

Usually a drive through area renowned for the cheeky kea that take your food while you take their photo Arthur’s Pass had an estimated population of 50 people in 2022.

Established in 1929 with an area of 1185 km², Arthur’s Pass has a lot more to offer than just a road cut through the valley – including the national park, cafes and of course a gas station stop!

The tiny town offers spectacular mountain walks, including to the Devil's Punchbowl Waterfall. It also offers plenty of rainfall.

“It’s a challenging environment to live in,” Sean Moran owner of the Arthur’s Pass Cafe and Store said. “It can be bleakly cold in winter and snowy and there’s also high rainfall.

“A lot of enthusiastic people live here; a good number are retired. It’s a reasonably strong and knitted community.”

One frustration, Moran said, was the delay by the Department of Conservation to restore a former visitor centre. The settlement’s current visitor centre was housed in a portacom which was inadequate according to Moran and frustrating the community.

Further south, Pounawea is also one of the smallest rural settlements in the country, although the population has risen in the last few years from the 2018 census figure of 51.

The smallest populated towns in New Zealand are scattered all over the country.

Pounawea has a reputation as a quiet seaside place in the Catlins but of course a small town means everyone knows and hears everything.

"I suppose if you want to know anything, we'll know it and if we don't, we'll make it up," retired farmer Bruce Wilson told Stuff for a travel story.

Unsplash Nugget Point lighthouse, in the Catlins.

However, one resident who did not want to be named, said the renting out of holiday homes as Airbnbs had changed things for the worse.

“It’s not as idyllic as people like to think it is. The permanent residents hate what has happened with the bnbs.

“And police resources are stretched. If you have a complaint you don’t hear from them; you have to deal with it yourself.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff The impressive limestone rock formations at Kura Tawhiti or Castle Hill are a hugely popular day visitor destination. A small holiday settlement is just down the road.

In Canterbury the rocky Castle Hill is one of the smallest rural settlements, largely made up of holiday homes and with only seven or eight permanent residents.

You pull off the highway to find a collection of houses and not much else in this town. It has a stunning backdrop, but if you want to live here, prepare for snow and freezing temperatures in winter. It’s a region for the adventure spirit, with a 594m-long cave at the Cave Stream Scenic Reserve nearby.

The iconic landscape was filmed as the background for the infamous battle in the movie The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe in 2005 which would have quadrupled the population number.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Ngakuta Bay peaks its population in the summer with boaters and batch owners in the Marlborough Sounds.

Honourable mentions, of course, go to Ngakuta Bay at the top of the South Island in the Marlborough Sounds, boaties paradise Kawau Island off the east coast of Auckland and the ‘birthplace’ of the nation – Waitangi in the upper North Island.

These three rural villages, according to Stats NZ, had an identical predicted population of 60 people in 2022, making them the second smallest in Aotearoa.

Purau near Christchurch's Diamond Harbour, Moana on the West Coast, Ōkiwi Bay in the Marlborough Sounds, and Castlepoint in the Wairarapa each had an estimated 70 residents making them third equal.

Small villages like these give city hustlers a break from the concrete jungle and those who live in the rural settlements around New Zealand, despite being compact, – have a tonne of secret treasures.