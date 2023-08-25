Watch: Amazing video of avalanche seen from Aoraki/Mt Cook Village

An avalanche filmed at Mt Sefton on Friday. The NZ Avalanche Advisory says there are "dangerous avalanche conditions" in the Aoraki/Mt Cook area above 2000m.

The video above shows an avalanche on Mt Sefton, as seen from Aoraki/Mt Cook Village on Friday morning.

“It was just spectacular watching it, just being there,” said Barrie Burnett, who was doing some building work in the village when it happened. A friend of his took the video.

“We’ve heard them at night time. You hear sounds like a freight train sometimes. That one there was just rolling thunder. It was quite amazing.”

Burnett has been working in the area for about four months and said even thunderstorms in the area “reverberate around those valleys, and shake the room”.

BARRIE BURNETT/BAILEY NICHOLS The snow rolls down on Mt Sefton, near Aoraki/Mt Cook on Friday.

“Everything is spectacular up there.”

There was a massive avalanche in the nearby Murchison Valley on Tuesday.

That event was classified as a size 5 avalanche, the largest classification of an avalanche, with the potential to devastate the landscape and cause catastrophic destruction to anything in its path.

The NZ Avalanche Advisory puts the risk of an avalanche in the Aoraki/Mt Cook area at “considerable” above 2000m, with “dangerous avalanche conditions”. The risk is moderate from 1500-2000m.

“Things are pretty touchy in the mountains now. People need to be aware and be careful,” Alpine Guides manager Arthur McBride said.

Supplied Progress of a massive category 5 avalanche in the Murchison Valley on Tuesday.

“Conditions are really tricky. Right now there’s a heightened avalanche risk generally.”

At the same time, avalanches were something that could be seen regularly from Aoraki/Mt Cook Village, McBride said.

They usually happened on Mt Sefton, often caused by a falling block of glacial ice called a serac. He had seen one on Friday morning on the mountain.

“There’s a big eastern face on Mt Sefton. It has several big glaciers that roll down it. They get rumbly as spring warms up,” McBride said.

“Anyone visiting Mt Cook has a really good chance of seeing something like that, specially from now through to mid-September, when things are active.”

The Department of Conservation’s Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Rescue Team said peaks in the region were blanketed in a fresh coat of snow that had generally fallen on a shallow and weak existing structure.

“When we stack lots of cohesive snow atop a poor existing structure, we have the potential for very large avalanches which can be difficult to manage when we’re out in the hills,” the team said in a Facebook post on Monday.