'Beautiful' parents killed in horror smash a day after mother's birthday

A husband and wife have been killed in a horror smash near Dunedin.

Andrew Francis Sheehan and his wife Kreshar Danielle Sheehan (nee Fruean) died at the scene of the two-vehicle collision at about 12.15pm on SH1 between Titri and Bungards Rd, near Waihola, 30 minutes south of Dunedin.

A further four people were taken to hospital, three in a critical condition and one in a serious condition.

Three of those sent to hospital were believed to be the Sheehan’s children.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one of the critically injured was flown to Dunedin Hospital and two were driven by ambulance. One person had also been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Kreshar’s brother Jarrett Fitisemanu Fruean has paid tribute to the “beautiful” couple and thanked friends and family for their “overwhelming support”.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden passing of our beautiful Kreshar Dannielle Sheehan and our beloved Andrew Francis Sheehan,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“We thank those who have reached out already and those who have kept our family in your prayers. It has been an overwhelming response and no words can articulate how grateful we are for the out pour of love and support.

“We ask for your patience as we navigate the next few days as a family before we make an announcement of upcoming services.”

Family have set up a bank account in both New Zealand and Australia for those that want to help support the surviving children financially.

Another family member said Kreshar had messaged her daily while they were overseas. She said she was devastated by the loss.

supplied/Stuff The couple were killed near Dunedin on Monday.

“We talked regularly online… send stupid memes and messages. She always made sure to think about the delivery of her messages and actions to her kids. ‘It’s their little minds, Niv! They take on everything!’

“Manuia lau malaga family… don’t know what to say…”

Others said they were praying for the children.

The couple lived with their children in Te Kuiti and were members of the Hamilton branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stuff understands three of their children were in the car.

Just hours before the crash, the couple posted a photo of themselves at a ski slope on their combined Facebook page after Kreshar celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

The emergency response involved two helicopters, three ambulances and two rapid response vehicles, A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand sent crews from Milton, Balclutha and Waihola to the crash.

Police confirmed The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

The crash occurred two days after the small lakeside town celebrated an extension of the Clutha Gold Cycle train from Lawrence to Waihola.

The stretch of highway has long been problematic with several fatal crashes occurring and has earnt the nickname ‘death mile’.

Police are seeking help from the public and are asking anyone who saw the crash, assisted at the scene, or who may have information that could help, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', referencing file number 230828/5647.