One person in a critical condition after Southland house fire

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition after a house fire at Longbush in Southland on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John said ambulance officers treated and transported one patient to Southland Hospital in a critical condition after being notified of the blaze at 8:13am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said it received a 111 call about the fire at 7:57am and sent fire appliances from the Invercargill and Kingswell stations.

The house was well involved when they arrived and a second alarm was raised.

At the height of the fire four fire appliances, three tankers and two support vehicles were at the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown and a fire investigator was at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The extent of damage to the house was not known.