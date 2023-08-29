Prison for repeated burglary of yellow-stickered home during Nelson state of emergency

Jackson Ormond burgled a house three times during the state of emergency in Nelson in August 2022. (File photo)

Over three visits, Jackson Ormond stole more than 280 items from a home left empty during Nelson’s state of emergency a year ago.

On Tuesday, Ormond, who was in custody, appeared via audiovisual link before the Nelson District Court, where Judge Tony Zohrab sentenced him to two years and six months in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to a number of burglary and cannabis charges.

Judge Zohrab called the offending “serious”, since they took place during the state of emergency following the August 2022 weather event, and the house was unoccupied. Due to landslips around the property, the home had been yellow-stickered, with yellow-and-black tape across the driveway.

“You’d have to have been living under a rock to not be aware of what was going on in the community,” the judge told Ormond.

Ormond had returned to the property three times, stealing more than 280 items. The owner’s insurance claim was about $40,000, but in reality the loss would have been greater, Judge Zohrab said.

The owners were “revictimised” by having to work out what had been taken, he said.

Ormond also faced charges relating to selling cannabis, and possessing magic mushrooms.

He had a history of burglary and drug offending, the judge said.

From a start point of 46 months, Judge Zohrab deducted time for Ormond’s guilty plea and matters raised in a cultural report. He arrived at a final sentence of two years and six months in prison.

Ormond was ordered to pay $4800 reparation: the amount of excess on the insurance claim.

“It’s a drop in the bucket for the total amount outstanding,” the judge said.

He told Ormond to work hard to address his addiction when he entered a treatment programme.

“I’m pleased to see you want to do something about your addiction issues ... don’t give up when it starts to get tough, get your issues dealt with.”