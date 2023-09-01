History-making moment sees Taranaki Maunga claim finally settled

Taranaki iwi lead negotiator Jamie Tuuta was a picture of composure amid a hubbub of excitement at Friday’s signing of Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo, the collective deed of redress for Taranaki Maunga.

The star of the show came dressed to impress early Friday morning.

As dawn broke on another history-making day in Taranaki, its maunga was cloaked in a korowai of bright white snow, ahead of the settlement of claims related to the past confiscation of the region’s tupuna by the Crown.

About a thousand people gathered at Waitara’s Owae Marae to witness the signing of Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo, the collective deed of redress for Taranaki Maunga.

The loss of the maunga had a profound impact on all Taranaki iwi, cutting its people off from a traditional food source, as well as their ancestral connections.

The deal, which took six years for the Crown and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki to negotiate, settles the last outstanding Treaty of Waitangi claim in the province, after its eight iwi previously inked deals with the government over its multiple failings to honour the terms of the nation’s founding document.

The agreement includes a Crown apology, the rights of legal personhood bestowed on the maunga, and a co-governance model regarding management of the national park.

LISA BURD/Stuff A rousing haka welcomed the hundreds who came to witness history.

The deal also marks the first time in history that the official name of a New Zealand geographic feature will be solely referred to in te reo Māori.

For the hard-fought-for settlement to get the seal of approval from Taranaki tangata whenua gave him such confidence, he said.

“In a sense, that’s what matters.”

He acknowledged the significance of the settlement being the last of the outstanding Taranaki claims to be completed, adding this was only emphasised by the ceremony being held in Waitara – the place where the regional land wars with the colonial government first began in 1860.

But Tuuta said the milestone was really only a step forward, rather than the end.

LISA BURD/Stuff Tuuta said it was significant that the ceremony was held at Owae Marae in Waitara, where the regional land wars with the colonial government first began in 1860.

He hoped the terms of the agreement would be developed and refined by future generations, in a bid to continue to advance Māori aspirations.

“It doesn’t stop here today. This is a moment in time and there is lot more to be done.”

The signing is one of the last acts of the current Labour Government, before campaigning gets under way in earnest ahead of the October 14 election.

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little, who has close ties to Taranaki, was accompanied onto Owae Marae by Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime and other dignitaries, including mayors, councillors and politicians.

In his address, Little said the ceremony was not only historically significant to Taranaki, but to the entire country, as the agreement was the 100th finished since the settlement process first began.

An apology for what Little called the “most egregious” breaches against Taranaki Māori will be delivered at a later date, at the request of iwi.

Taranaki Maunga was first confiscated in 1865 by the Crown, as punishment for the so-called “rebellion" of Māori during the land wars.

Under the Mount Egmont Vesting Act 1978, the mountain was returned to the Taranaki Māori Trust Board, before being gifted back to the Government by the group.

However, in 1996 the Waitangi Tribunal said there was little evidence to show iwi agreed for this to happen.

What the settlement includes:

A $35 million payment to help iwi exercise its statutory functions, as well as to provide support to maintain the health and wellbeing of the maunga.

A recognition of the peaks of the national park as ancestral figures, who jointly take on the rights of legal personhood named Te Kāhui Tupua, ending Crown ownership.

The 36,000-hectare Te Papakura o Taranaki remains a national park, with the Department of Conservation retaining responsibility for its day-to-day management.

A co-governance arrangement between iwi and the Crown, known as Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi, will work together on park development plans.