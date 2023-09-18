What happened to Millaray Bravo Ramos? Dad has laptop, iPhones analysed as he suspects foul play

The death of Chilean woman Millaray Bravo Ramos has been ruled a suicide.

Warning: This story deals with the topic of suicide.

A “vibrant” Chilean woman’s life “began to unravel” a month before she was found dead in the water at an Auckland beach, a Coroner has found.

Millaray Bravo Ramos, 27, was living unlawfully in New Zealand for almost a year; she was struggling financially and working in a brothel before her death at Waiake Beach on March 20, 2019.

Coroner Debra Bell has ruled Bravo Ramos took her own life and there was no evidence of foul play – but her family disagree.

Antonio Bravo, her father, said he believed his daughter ended up in the water due to foul play and raised concerns with the Coroner.

Bravo Ramos was living at an Airbnb in Auckland’s Torbay after arriving in 2016 on a student visa.

SEBASTIAN VERA/SUPPLIED Bravo Ramos has been described as a strong swimmer.

Coroner Bell noted she obtained a work visa which expired in April 2018, almost a year before her death. She applied for a visa extension but it was declined, meaning she was living unlawfully in New Zealand.

After losing her job as a cleaner, Bravo Ramos began working as an escort at a massage parlour. During that time, she started a “casual” relationship with a friend she met through Latin dancing, Tony Peterson.

He spoke with Coroner Bell and said Bravo Ramos was more invested in the relationship and wanted “more than he was capable of giving”.

Antonio Bravo, however, said his daughter told him Peterson was her “soulmate”.

Peterson said Bravo Ramos told him about her financial problems and missing her family in Chile.

Working as an escort was “largely a secret”, Peterson said, but she eventually told her dad, who offered to fly her home.

“Her life was starting to unravel in the month before her death,” Peterson said. “She may have been in a dark place.”

Estefani Loncha, a friend of Bravo Ramos, said a few days before her death they’d gone to Cirque du Soleil together and she was “very happy”.

SUPPLIED Millaray Bravo Ramos was a "very caring" and "bubbly" person, according to friends.

Afterwards they went to a bar to dance and saw Peterson there with another woman, which upset Bravo Ramos and led them to leave.

Loncha said the next day they spoke on the phone about life and Bravo Ramos spoke about “saints and mental patterns” which Loncha didn’t understand.

Bravo Ramos also began sending long texts to Peterson, which he said often made no sense.

The police incident

At 11.30pm on March 17, police were called to Waiake Beach to find a car. Upon arrival, an officer saw a naked woman on the beach.

The officer asked the woman, who was Bravo Ramos, if she was okay and stated she laughed and said she was.

She kept walking into a reserve, and the officer followed and asked her why she was naked.

Bravo Ramos apologised and kept walking, when the officer asked where she was going she told him to “f... off”.

The officer said he followed her back to her address for safety and noted she seemed drunk. Police on scene woke another woman at the house and asked her to keep an eye on Bravo Ramos.

Auckland Council/Supplied Waiake Beach was in walking distance from where Bravo Ramos was living. (File photo)

The woman who spoke with police was Fabiola Marra, who had begun renting a room at the house that day.

Marra said she asked Bravo Ramos if she needed help but the response was “nonsensical” and she kept telling everyone to go away.

Police were satisfied she was safe and told Marra and a man at the address to call if there were any concerns.

‘See you at the buoy’

Overnight, Peterson received a text from Bravo Ramos in Spanish, which translated to “I will see you at the buoy”.

Peterson said in the past the pair had swum to a buoy at Waiake Beach, he texted her back later asking if she wanted to catch up, but she didn’t reply.

That afternoon, an off-duty police officer saw Bravo Ramos swimming by a buoy at the beach and said she seemed to be “doing yoga”. She didn’t seem distressed, he said.

SEBASTIAN VERA/SUPPLIED Bravo Ramos pictured with her friend Sebastian Vera.

The next day, a man on a boat with his friend found her body in the water.

Police said there was no evidence to suggest foul play, while a forensic pathologist noted her death was “not specific” but consistent with drowning.

Coroner Bell ruled Bravo Ramos’ death was a suicide and noted her mood declined in her last month. She had several stressors including money, homesickness and uncertainty about her life.

Her father raised issues with the findings and questioned whether his daughter did drown.

Forensic pathologist Dr Charles Glenn said he looked for inconsistencies or foul play but did not find anything.

“I’ve been involved with hundreds of immersion deaths and homicides, and the evidence is consistent with suicide.”

Brad Flahive/Stuff A police cordon at Waiake Beach the day the body of Bravo Ramos was found.

‘Don’t know what to think’

Antonio Bravo said he was upset with the Coroner’s ruling and still believed his daughter didn’t end her life.

Upon hearing of his daughter’s death, he travelled to New Zealand and said he found the room she was renting had been “cleared out”.

Bravo said he took his daughter’s laptop and two iPhones back to Chile and had them analysed, after New Zealand police said password protection meant the laptop and one phone couldn’t be examined.

Bravo said he found things had been deleted from the devices.

Benjamin Rug, a friend of Bravo Ramos, said he “didn’t know what to think” when it came to her death.

“What seems clear to me is all the evidence wasn’t taken into consideration. The laptop was searched in Chile, so why couldn’t police look at it in New Zealand?”

Where to get help